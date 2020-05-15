The National Junior College Athletic Association has announced Greeneville as the host site for the 2021, 2022, and 2023 NJCAA DIII Baseball World Series. Hosted by the Sports Council of the Greene County Partnership’s Tourism Department, and in conjunction with Tusculum University, the tournament will be held at Pioneer Park.
Home to the NJCAA DIII Baseball World Series since 2017, the Sports Council of the Greene County Partnership submitted the bid to extend its host responsibilities through the 2023 season. The Greeneville area shares a long baseball heritage with many other cities in the Appalachian League. The first organized team representing the town dates to 1921. Pioneer Park is located on the historic campus of Tusculum University, the oldest college (founded in 1794) in Tennessee.
The university constructed Pioneer Park in 2002, with the school’s baseball team utilizing the field during the academic year, and the Cincinnati Reds using the complex during the short summer league season.
In the three years that the World Series has been held at Pioneer Park, three different NJCAA programs have hoisted the national championship trophy, including Cumberland (NJ) in 2019. The eight-team double-elimination tournament will be held May 29-June 2/3, 2021, May 28-June 1/2, 2022, and May 27-May 31/June 1, 2023.
The NJCAA has also announced Greeneville as the newly awarded host for upcoming NJCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships. In 2021 and 2022, the three-day championship tournament will be hosted by the Greene County Partnership Sports Council at the Roger M. Nichols Tennis Complex on the campus of Tusculum University and the Greeneville-Greene County Tennis Center.
Located on the campus of Tusculum University, the Roger M. Nichols Tennis Complex is a lighted, six-court facility. Renovated in 2018, the complex now features re-secured courts, new player amenities and seating for up to 100 spectators.
“We are excited to continue our relationship with Greeneville and Tusculum University for the NJCAA D-III Baseball World Series as it has been a venue that has worked out very well for our teams and student-athletes. We are equally excited to have them host the NJCAA D-III Tennis tournament at the Roger M. Nichols Complex on the Tusculum Campus in 2021 and 2022” said Rod Lovett, National Junior College Athletic Association Director of Championships.
“In the three years that our Sports Council has hosted the DIII World Series, our community has enjoyed a $2.4M indirect economic impact each year,” stated Tammy Kinser, Director of Tourism for the Partnership. “We also expect an indirect economic impact of $315,000 each year for the tennis championships. We are honored to work with Doug Jones, Vice President of Athletics & University Initiatives, and his staff at Tusculum to bring national exposure to not only the campus, but Greeneville and Greene County.”
“Among the many reasons Tusculum University is proud to host the NJCAA Baseball and Men’s Tennis Championships are the facts it brings significance economic impact and entertainment value to our community,” said Tusculum President Dr. Scott Hummel. “It is another tangible example of the partnership between TU and our community.”
“Tusculum University is proud to be associated with the NJCAA national championships in both Baseball and Men’s Tennis,” said Jones. “We take great pride in our beautiful campus and athletic facilities and look forward to welcoming families from all over the country. We value our relationship with the Greene County Partnership and enjoy working with the sports council. Providing exposure to our great community is a win/win for everyone.”
For more information on the two NJCAA National Championships or to become involved as a sponsor or volunteer, please contact Kinser at tkinser@greenecop.com or call the Partnership office at 423-638-4111.