Like all spring sports teams, the Greeneville Greene Devils baseball team will remember the 2020 season as one of unfinished business.
With school being closed from the middle of March through the end of the academic year and spring sports schedules being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Devils were able to play just six regular season games. The rest of the schedule, including a spring break tournament in Myrtle Beach, was scrapped.
“Obviously, it’s disappointing for everyone,” said Greeneville coach Andy Collins, whose Devils went 3-3 in their six games. “I know how much time and energy we put into playing this season since August, and actually even since we lost our last game to Pigeon Forge in the playoffs last year. To know what all these guys have put into it and to not get the benefit of competing is what is disappointing.
“It’s amazing how hard we’ve worked, and it’s so much fun doing what we were doing. You would like to see the end product.”
The season being cut short means senior players Blayne Ferguson, Keylan Newton, Caleb Norris and Braden Spano have played their last games in a Greene Devil uniform, and senior scorekeeper David Painter has scored his last game for the Devils.
Newton has signed to play college ball at USC Beaufort in South Carolina; Ferguson has signed to play football and says he will also play baseball at Concord University in West Virginia; Spano says he will likely play baseball at Milligan College; and Painter has signed to bowl at Union College in Kentucky.
Norris has decided not to pursue college baseball and is planning to attend the University of Tennessee.
All five were members of Greeneville’s 2018 baseball state championship team.
“These guys have won a state championship. What an impact they’ve made on this program,” Collins said. “I’m so happy for Blayne, Keylan and Brayden to go on and play further. And I really hate things have ended the way they have for Caleb, who chose not to pursue college baseball but had worked so hard to play his senior season of high school baseball. My heart is really broken for him.”
Norris, the Devils’ left fielder, was off to a solid start this season, batting .286 (4-for-14). He had also walked seven times, giving him a .545 on-base percentage, and had struck out just once.
“Wow … never once did I imagine this is how my senior year would have played out,” Norris tweeted this week. “Baseball has always been a huge part of my life, and it’s surreal to see it coming all to an end.
“I will never forget being able to share the pure emotion and joy with all my brothers on the field. The laughs, the bus rides, and the dog piles are memories that will last a lifetime. I am grateful that I have been able to play such a great game for as long as I have, and I will never forget my time as a Greene Devil.”
Spano, the Devils’ first baseman, was coming off a monster junior season in 2019 and was expecting more in 2020.
In 2019, Spano batted .544 (68-for-125) with 27 doubles, six home runs and 56 RBI. He also walked 10 times, was hit by pitch seven times, stole seven bases and scored 40 runs.
With those numbers, Spano was named to the Tennessee Baseball Report’s all-state team and was named to TBR’s Ultimate 9 team, which recognizes the top player at each position in the state regardless of school classification. He was also named to the MaxPreps Medium Schools All-America Team second team.
In February, Spano won the virtual hitting league home run derby at RBI Tri-Cities in Johnson City, and he homered twice in four preseason games and had homered once in Greeneville’s six regular season games.
“Not being able to finish this season is a huge disappointment,” Spano said. “I had a big year last year and I was looking to do more this year. I just really wanted another season with the boys.
“This whole thing is just surreal. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the people and the families who have really been affected by (the virus). Losing baseball is not good, it’s not fun. But there are people in the world who are seriously sick and dying. My prayers go out to them.”
Newton, a right-handed pitcher, won both of his starts before the season was cut short. In 11⅔ innings, he gave up three hits, four unearned runs, walked six and struck out nine.
Newton was also a spark at the plate, batting .381 (8-for-21) with three RBI.
“Well, I never would’ve thought this is how my senior year would come to an end,” Newton posted on his Instagram account. “From the state run to going out to eat after games will always be a memory. I love y’all boys for life. Keep grinding and ring chasing. #24 out.”
Ferguson was batting .417 (5-for-12) with an RBI. He had also walked three times and had been hit by pitch once, giving him a .562 on-base percentage.
While the Devils will certainly miss the seniors from this season next year, they have a promising junior class that will be returning.
Junior center fielder Nick Iezzi was off to the hottest start for the Devils at the plate, batting .421 (8-for-19) with a double, a triple, a home run, five RBI and three stolen bases. He had also walked three times, giving him a .522 on-base percentage.
Junior pitchers Ayden Cheney, Will Hurley and Hunter Richards all had ERAs under 4.00. Junior catcher Avery Collins was showing pop at the plate, and junior infielder Adrian Bundy was the Devils’ top glove at shortstop and second base.
“We’re certainly going to miss the seniors, but this junior class is a special class as well,” Andy Collins said. “As soon as we get the go-ahead to be able to go back into the (baseball) building or to go back on the field, I’m ready to go to work with them. I’d like to be able to take the team and go play some area teams that want to put something together once we get back up and running.
“This is really hard right now, but I’m very excited for the future.”