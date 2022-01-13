JOHNSON CITY — Teams from Region 1 got together at Holiday Lanes on Wednesday to compete for a tournament championship and an opportunity to advance to the state tournament next week in Smyrna.
Greeneville’s boys (the No. 2 seed) faced off with Cherokee in the first round.
After the individual portion of the match, the Chiefs took hold of a 6-2 advantage, by a mere 52 pins (959–907). Jacob Henry exploded with a 234, Jayke Leaverton a 186 and Carter Cuthrell a 179 to lead Cherokee. Greeneville was paced by Grant Litchfield’s 183 and Alex Litchfield’s 181.
As the match transitioned into the Baker format, the Chiefs got a 191-172 win and extended their lead to 8-2. The Greene Devils, however, would not go away quietly, as they took the next two games (177-103 and 167-157) to close the gap to 8-6.
Game four saw both teams match each other pin for pin, but Cherokee squeaked out a 188-182 win and a 10-6 advantage.
Needing a victory in the final game to pull off the come from behind win, the Greene Devils bowled as they had for the biggest part of the day, placing the pressure on the No. 3 seed in the tournament.
The Chiefs responded by throwing four consecutive strikes and pulled away 198-165 to seal a 15-8 win (by 26 pins).
Greeneville ends its season with a 7-7 record, while Cherokee advances to the sectionals on Monday after falling to Dobyns-Bennett in the finals.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Devils faced off with the Lady Tribe of Dobyns-Bennett.
Dobyns-Bennett opened the match with a 7-1 lead (735-683), behind Kayla Southerland’s 184 and Abby-Jay Jardines’ 149. Greeneville was paced by Kaylee Wallen’s 174 and Gwendolyn Marion’s 150.
The Tribe continued to chop their way through the Baker games (103-81, 92-90, 141-99, 132-115 and 141-128) to seal a 22-1 win (by 148 pins).
Dobyns-Bennett, which ended the day in second place after falling to Cherokee in the finals, will advance to the sectionals on Saturday. Greeneville ends its season at 4-10.