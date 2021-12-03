On Thursday afternoon, Greeneville’s bowling teams were back on the lanes taking on Cherokee in conference action.
Alex Litchfield exploded early by rolling a 207, while Casey Doughty rolled a 167 and Grant Litchfield a 150 to push the Greene Devils to a 6-2 lead (by 107 pins).
Greeneville took the first three Baker games (209-171, 182-173, 179-149) to extend its advantage to 12-2.
The Chiefs won the last two games (184-118, 136-117), but Greeneville finished with a 15-8 win take sole possession of second place in the conference.
In girls, the Lady Chiefs took control 6-2 as Cierra Laster rolled a 138 and Skylar Young a 132. Greeneville was paced by Kaylee Wallen’s 130, while McKenzie Hopson came in with a 102.
Cherokee swept the Baker matches to claim a 21-2 victory and hold on to the top spot in the conference. Greeneville falls to 4-8.
Greeneville will close the regular season at 4 p.m. Tuesday at home against Cherokee.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL BOYS GREENEVILLE 56 T.A. DUGGER 35
Just another night for Trey Thompson.
Behind his 25-point effort, Greeneville Middle School took down T.A. Dugger on Thursday night.
Thompson hit four baskets in both the second and third quarters, hitting once from 3-point range and converting a three-point play. With his help, the Greene Devils expanded their 11-8 lead after one quarter to 27-13 at halftime and 41-21 after three quarters.
William Woolsey scored nine points, Yordan Gomez-Mills seven and Maddox Bishop five. Zaydyn Anderson and Braylen Kidwell scored four points each, and Parker Quillen had two.
Jabriel Fain scored 10 points to lead Dugger.
GIRLS T.A. DUGGER 32 GREENEVILLE 31
Greeneville’s final shot at the buzzer came up just short as T.A. Dugger held on for the win.
Jordan Swatzell scored 11 points, and Emma Shelton nine to lead the Lady Devils. Julia Woolsey scored five, and Matea Gray had four with Kyleigh Crawford and Takiyah Crum each scoring one.