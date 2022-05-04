With 147.5 points and 12 event wins, Greeneville had little trouble in Tuesday’s Twin Lakes Conference Meet at the Terry Hull Crawford Track.
Tai Edmonds placed first in both the high jump and 110-meter hurdles. Mikeal Pillar won shot put, Hunter Ratliff took the pole vault and Jayquan Price claimed the long jump.
As for the runners, Mason Gudger took the 100-meter dash, Jaden Stevenson won the 200 meters and Morgan Leach won the 800-meter run. All four of Greeneville’s relay teams won.
Cocke County finished runner-up with 97 points in the five-team meet.
Cherokee won the girls Twin Lakes title with 136 points, while Greeneville (60) placed third behind runner-up Cocke County (115).
Olivia McClintock (100-meter dash) and Jennie Bulawa (pole vault) collected the Lady Devils’ two event wins.