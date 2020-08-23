The Greeneville cross country teams opened the 2020 season Saturday morning at the annual Panther Creek Invitational held on the difficult 5K course at Panther Creek State Park.
When the dust had settled, the Greene Devils came away with a fifth place finish in a field that had representatives from 21 Tennessee high schools. The Lady Devils finished ninth in the girls’ division.
Senior Mason Brandon firmly established himself as the next elite runner in the storied Greeneville High Cross Country Program. Brandon’s eighth place finish in 18:35.36 over the 5K course led the Devils. Alex LeBlanc, another Senior, crossed the line in in 34th place at 20:20.88. LeBlanc was followed by a couple of sophomores, Joshua Hyde (42nd place at 20:44.54) and Russell Hickey (59th place at 21:34.16). Senior Lucas Greineder completed the Greeneville scoring by finishing in 61st place at 22:37.61. Rounding out the GHS contingent were sophomores Morgan Leach (66th place at 21:45.12), David Knight (76th place at 22:15.12) and Nathan Shetley (103rd place at 23:52.55). 145 runners completed the race.
Sophomore Chloe Williford was the first Lady Devil the cross the line in 30th place at 25:19.91. The next to finish was Freshman Emma Waddell (61st at 29:11.37). Junior Anna Jackson was the third finisher for GHS (68th 30:59.35). Sophomore Camryn Myles was the fourth finisher in 73rd place at 32:03.74. Newcomer Junior Jennie Bulawa rounded out the top five placing 80th at 32:34.49. Sophomore Nia Newberry (101st @ 39:40.00) was the sixth Greeneville runner. 107 girls completed the race.
Maryville was the boys’ team winner while Crockett won the girls’ race.
The next race for Greeneville will be next Saturday in the Run for the Hills at South Holston Dam.