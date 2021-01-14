On Wednesday afternoon, four bowling teams from Region 1 converged on Holiday Lanes looking to survive and advance toward the next step in the TSSAA state tournament.
Greeneville, as the No. four seed, squared off with Dobyns-Bennett and looked to pull the upset.
In the first game, D-B jumped to a 6-2 lead behind Alex Nelson’s 221 and Mason Ades’ 169. Greeneville’s Cliff Doughty rolled a 192, while Trey Gudger began the day with a 159.
In the second game, Evan Mears rebounded with a 210, while Nelson continued the hot hand with a 196, as the Indians stretched their lead to 13-3. Casey Doughty’s 164 and David Carpenter’s 151 were top scores for the Greene Devils.
In the third game, D-B’s Blake McReynolds, who was named Region co-Most Valuable Bowler along with Chuckey Doak’s Lane Bolton, rolled a 245, while Peyton Keessee topped out at 224. Those scores, along with Nelson’s 177, pushed the No. 1 seed to a 24-3 win and advanced them to the finals (and a guaranteed spot in the sectional match on Monday).
For Greeneville, Carpenter finished his day with a 172 followed by Cliff Doughty’s 169.
On the girls’ side, Greeneville entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed and also faced Dobyns-Bennett.
The Lady Devils, who finished runner-up in the region last year, were looking to make that step again, and hopefully make it one more further.
The first game saw the Lady Devils jump to a 6-2 advantage, although it was by a slim six pins. Miranda Delbridge paced the leaders with a 152, while Kayla Southerland came in with a 161 for the Lady Indians.
In the second game, Dobyns-Bennett cut the point deficit to 8.5-7.5, and flipped the difference in pins to lead by 126. Amanda Scott’s 214 and Southerland’s 177 led the comeback, while Kaylee Wallen rolled a 149 and Amora Klepper had a 134 for Greeneville.
In the final game, Southerland, who was named the region’s Most Valuable Bowler, closed out her day with a 189 and Scott a 169 to push D-B to the 16.5-10.5 victory.
Greeneville was paced by Wallen’s 182 and Hannah Gass’ 182.