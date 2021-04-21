With 1-2-3 finishes in the 400 meters and 800 meters, the Greenville High School boys track team continued its winning ways Tuesday night in the Greeneville Home Meet #2.
The Greene Devils won the nine-team meet with 213.5 points followed by South Greene with 171.5 points. West Greene was fifth with 25 points and Chuckey-Doak was sixth with 22 points.
Greeneville's Jaden Stevenson won the 400 in 52.47. Morgan Leach took second in 53.01, and Adjatay Dabbs was third in 54.93.
In the 800, Lucas Greneider ran a winning time of 2:10.13. Mason Brandon was second in 2:10.48, and Russell Hickey was third in 2:16.70.
Christian Nicely added a first place in the 300 hurdles while Charles Dabney took first in the 110 high hurdles. Mason Gudger was first in the 100 meters and Mason Brandon PR’d at 4:39.72 to take first in the 1600.
The Devils had wins in the 4X100 relay, 4x400 relay and the 4X800 relay. Mason Laws was runner-up in the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches. Mikeal Pillar added a second in discus and a third in shot put. Stevenson added a second in long jump. Dabney placed second in triple jump. David Knight pulled in a second in pole vault and 3200.
South Greene's Logan Wagner won the shot put with a 45-2, West Greene's Bryson Church won pole vault at 9 feet, South Greene's Chandler Fillers was high jump with a 5-10 and South Greene's Max Brown won the 3200 with an 11:23.87.
South Greene won the girls meet with 145.4 points. Greeneville was third with 105, Chuckey-Doak was fourth with 67.5 and West Greene was seventh with 45.
South Greene's Haley Kells won the triple jump with a 33-2 and long jump with a 15-9, while Abbey King won high jump with a 4-8, 110 hurdles with a 19.11 and 300 hurdles with a 52.36.
Chuckey-Doak's Taliah Johnson won the 100 meters with a 13.94, South Greene won the 4x200 and 4x400 relays, and Chuckey-Doak won the 4x100 relay.
Greeneville's Emily Eppard won the 200 meters in 27.75 and the 400 in 1:03.97. Kaylee Wallen won discus with a throw of 89-2. Chloe Williford was second in the 800 and Olivia McClintock finished second in the 100.
BASEBALL
North Greene 9
University 0
North Greene's Cayden Foulks went the distance on the mound for the win. In seven innings, he gave up four hits, walked three and struck out seven.
Chance Campbell had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for North Greene. Brady Harkleroad had two hits and two RBI, Carter Morelock had two hits and an RBI, Carson Whaley had a hit and an RBI, Jonah Palmer had a hit and an RBI, Micah Jones had a hit and an RBI, and Dakota Robbins had a hit.
North Greene, which improves to 17-4 overall and 7-1 in District 1-A, will play at Greeneville at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Grainger 12
Chuckey-Doak 11
AFTON — Despite cranking out 15 hits, Chuckey-Doak fell.
The Black Knights' Matthew Palazzo was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, while Wade Fletcher was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Connor Lamons had two hits and two RBI, Cadin Tullock had two hits and an RBI, Jaylen Willett had two hits, Hunter Ball had a hit and two RBI, Dillon Shelton had a hit and an RBI, Datyn Bowman had a hit and an RBI, and Cole Lamons had a hit.
Chuckey-Doak will host University on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Greeneville 10
Claiborne 5
Greeneville's Ansley Collins went 5-for-5 with a double and an RBI, and Kaley Bradley went the distance in the circle for the win.
In seven innings, Bradley gave up seven hits, walked one and struck out seven. Three of Claiborne's five runs were earned.
Lauren Million was 3-for-4 with an RBI for Greeneville. Laicy Darnell was 2-for-3 with a double and five RBI; Lydia Darnell was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI; Bradley and Madison Carpenter each had a hit and an RBI; and Ella Moore had a hit.
North Greene 6
Cloudland 5
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Anna Weems belted two home runs and drove in three runs, and Hailey Kirkpatrick hit a solo homer for North Greene.
Weems, Kessie Antonelli and Eliza Brown each finished with two hits for the Lady Huskies. Cambell Gaby had a hit and an RBI, while Zoe Sanders and Paysli Randolph each added a hit.
Gaby went the distance in the circle for the win. She gave up six hits, walked two and struck out nine. Two of Cloudland's five runs were earned.