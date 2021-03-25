The Greeneville boys track team opened its season with a second-place finish at the Jefferson County Home Meet #2 on Tuesday. Nine teams competed in the meet, which was won by Morristown West.
Mason Gudger, Mason Brandon and Jaden Stevenson led the Greene Devils. Gudger won the 100 meters, 200 meters and finished fifth in long jump. Brandon won the 800 meters and 1600 meters. He also ran on the second place 4x800 relay team and the fourth place 4x400 relay team. Stevenson won the high jump and 400 meters. Morgan Leach, running in his first high school track meet, took second in the 400 meters and fifth in the 800 meters. Freshman Charles Dabney, freshman Bryson Myers and sophomore Russel Hickey finished third, fifth and seventh respectively in the triple jump. J.J. Durbin was third in discus and Mikeal Pillar was third in shot put.
Emily Eppard led the Lady Devils effort with a win in the 300-meter hurdles. Chloe Williford was second in the 400 meters. And Kaylee Wallen was fifth in discus.
South Greene’s Logan Wagner won the boys shot put, Isaiah Olson took second in the 100 meters and second in the 300 hurdles, Hunter Burkey was fifth in the 110 hurdles and fourth in high jump, Chandler Fillers was fifth in high jump and Blake May was fifth in pole vault.
South Greene’s Haley Kells won the girls 100 hurdles and triple jump, Abbey King was third in high jump, Aydan Dyer was fourth in triple jump and third in pole vault, Jordyn Roderick was fifth in triple jump, and Cadence Mancil was fifth in pole vault.