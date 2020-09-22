The Greeneville Greene Devils carded a 317 to win the District Tournament at Patriot Hills on Monday.
Greeneville’s Alex Broyles finished with a 76. Dougie Fezell won a playoff to break a three-way tie for fourth.
The Lady Devils shot a 175 to finish as runners-up in the district. Lexi Humbert was medalist with an 82, while Julia Brown carded a 93.
SOCCER Elizabethton 2 Chuckey-Doak 1
Chuckey-Doak outshot Elizabethton 11-6 in the first half but trailed 1-0 at halftime.
Chuckey-Doak tied things 1-1 in the 55th minute when Madison Marion took a quick direct kick from 25 yards that was too hot for the Elizabethton keeper to control.
In the 76th minute, Elizabethton made it 2-1 when a corner kick was not cleared and the Lady Cyclones squeezed the ball under the crossbar.
Chuckey-Doak keeper Breanna Roberts had 10 saves. Marci Merrill had a strong second half for the Lady Black Knights.
Chuckey-Doak travels to West Greene at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER Liberty Bell 5 Chuckey-Doak 1
Chuckey-Doak scored its lone goal in the 23rd minute when Tavyn Southerland won a ball in the midfield area, went coast to coast and put a shot outside the keeper’s reach to make the score 2-1.
Chuckey-Doak (5-1) will host T.A. Dugger at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.