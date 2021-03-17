Greeneville City Schools has released information about registration for new kindergarten and tuition students.
Students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 15 to enter kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year. State law requires that children successfully complete a state-approved kindergarten program before entering first grade.
All children entering the Greeneville City School system for the first time must be registered so that personnel and materials are available at the beginning of the school year.
The registration process is designed to be computer, tablet, and mobile friendly. Any parent without a computer, smart phone, or internet access is asked to contact the Greeneville City Schools central office at 787-8000 for assistance with the registration process.
For more information, contact the Greeneville City Schools Central Office.
Greeneville Resident Kindergarten Registration (for students who live within the city limits of Greeneville)
The Greeneville City School System will hold online kindergarten registration April 6-9 for children who live inside the Greeneville city limits and will be new students entering kindergarten for the 2021-2022 school year.
A press release from the district said registration documents will be available for completion on the school system’s website, www.gcschools.net, at 8 a.m. on April 6.
During the registration process, the following documents can be uploaded:
- proof of residence item (property tax card or lease/rental agreement, monthly utility statement and photo ID, current mortgage statement, or affidavit of residence and ID)
- certified birth certificate
- Tennessee Certificate of Immunization form
If the documents cannot be uploaded, parents and guardians are instructed to contact the school to schedule a time to provide them later.
If a physical examination and the required immunizations have not been completed prior to registration, they must be completed before the first day of school, with the completed document brought to the school, the release said. No student may be admitted to school without proof of a physical examination and required immunizations.
Out of Zone requests, or requests for Greeneville resident students to attend a school outside of their specified zone or area of residence, will be made during the online registration process.
Greeneville City System New Tuition Student Online Registration (for students living outside the Greeneville city limits)
Parents of children entering kindergarten through eighth grade living outside the Greeneville city limits who will apply as new tuition students must register their children online. This also includes Highland Elementary free tuition applications, according to a press release from the district.
Registration application documents will be available at 8 a.m. on April 5 on the school system’s website, www.gcschools.net under the Registration and Enrollment link on the homepage.
They will be time stamped to have an accurate record of the order of applications, the release said.
Any parent without a computer, smart phone, or internet access is asked to contact the Greeneville City Schools central office at 787-8000 before April 1 for directions on how to proceed with registration.
Parents will be allowed to make a first, second and third school choice preference during the registration process.
Tuition applicants for kindergarten are required to have Brigance Screening administered by Greeneville City Schools during the summer, according to the release. Parents will sign up for the screening during the registration process.
Parents may upload copies of a certified birth certificate and Tennessee Certificate of Immunization form during the registration process. If these cannot be uploaded, the school will request these prior to the beginning of the school year, if the student is accepted as a tuition student, the release said.
If a physical examination and the required immunizations have not been completed prior to registration, they must be completed before the first day of school, with the completed document brought to the school. No student may be admitted to school without proof of a physical examination and required immunizations.
