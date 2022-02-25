FRANKLIN — No matter what happens on championship Saturday, Greeneville High School wrestling has already made program history.
With 143.5 points through two days, far ahead of second-place Signal Mountain’s 99.5, the Greeneville boys have sealed the Class A state championship — the program’s first traditional wrestling state title.
Of Greeneville’s 12 wrestlers, 10 will leave with All-State medals. Half of those 10 have reached the championship round.
Kodiak Cannedy (31-2) can secure his fourth state title in as many years, having pinned Green Hill’s Jake Stacey (38-2) in the first period of the 170-pound semifinals.
Hunter Mason (24-1), a junior two-time defending champion, can win his third. Likewise, he scored a first-period fall in the semifinals over Forrest’s Seth McCoy (24-4).
For the Lady Devils, sophomore Jenna Baines (28-1) looks to win her second state title. She scored the fall on Montgomery Central’s Gracie Tuberville (17-10) in the second period.
In the 106-pound semifinals, Carson Dupill (45-8) pinned Hixson’s Chris Lagorio (20-6) just before the second period ended.
His brother Colin Dupill scored a second-period fall over Page’s Josh Ward (48-10) in the 152-pound semifinal.
Cooper Johnson (120) and Zac Chrisman (220) will wrestle for third-place medals. Johnson (22-8) took a 4-1 decision over Upperman’s Ellis Haney (21-3), while Chrisman (22-2) won by decision 3-1 over Montgomery Central’s Mason Booth (20-6).
LeAndre Dabney (16-5) will wrestle for fifth at 113 pounds, having defeated Volunteer’s Evan Glass (18-10) with a 12-0 major decision after pinning Soddy Daisy’s Charles Duncan (28-10).
Allie Shelton (31-9) will wrestle for fifth in the 114-pound girls bracket. She pinned Blackman’s Allyson Colson (8-7) and Riverdale’s Nevaeh Justus (15-6) to secure a medal.
Morgan Cornelius (23-9) will do likewise at 138 pounds. She won her consolation matches by decision, 7-0 over Tullahoma’s Aloura Nichols (21-11) and 6-2 over Cleveland’s Kemoria Tucker (3-3).
Malik Harris and Charles Dabney, along with West Greene’s Roger Marshall and Macy Greenlee, saw their state tournament runs end Friday.
UP NEXT
The TSSAA third and fifth place matches begin at 11 a.m. ET, before the championships at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 26.
FRIDAY RESULTS BOYS CLASS A
106
Carson Dupill (45-8)
Semifinal — won by fall over Chris Lagorio (Hixson, 20-6), 3:47
113
Leandre Dabney jr (16-5)
Cons. Round 2 — won by fall over Charles Duncan (Soddy Daisy, 28-10), 2:24
Cons. Round 3 — won by major decision over Evan Glass (Volunteer, 18-10), 12-0
Cons. Semi — Taylor Turner (Harpeth, 22-2) won by injury default, 4:01
120
Cooper Johnson (22-8)
Semifinal — Ryan King (Stone Memorial, 39-4) won by decision, 9-4
Cons. Semi — won by decision over Ellis Haney (Upperman, 21-3), 4-1
132
Malik Harris (23-11)
Cons. Round 2 — won by tech fall over Jacob Pennington (Eagleville, 29-9), 4:30 (19-2)
Cons. Round 3 — Cody Agnell (Tullahoma, 29-15) won by decision, 5-2
138
Charles Dabney (6-5)
Cons. Round 1 — won by fall over Ian Bryant (Signal Mountain, 28-18), 1:55
Cons. Round 2 — Harrison Bartoshesky (Green Hill, 36-8) won by decision, 18-14
145
Hunter Mason (24-1)
Semifinal — won by fall over Seth Mccoy (Forrest, 24-4), 1:23
152
Colin Dupill (39-5)
Semifinal — won by fall over Josh Ward (Page, 48-10), 2:46
170
Kodiak Cannedy (31-2)
Semifinal — won by fall over Jake Stacey (Green Hill, 38-2), 1:22
195
Roger Marshall (9-10)
Cons. Round 1 — Ricardo Cancino-rocha (Tyner, 8-8) won by fall, 2:23
220
Zac Chrisman (22-2)
Semifinal — Jacob Clevenger (Fairview, 30-2) won by fall, 4:58
Cons. Semi — won by decision over Mason Booth (Montgomery Central, 20-6), 3-1
GIRLS
Girls 107
Jenna Baines (28-1)
Semifinal — won by fall over Gracie Tuberville (Montgomery Central, 17-10), 2:56
Girls 114
Allie Shelton (31-9)
Cons. Round 2 — won by fall over Allyson Colson (Blackman, 8-7), 3:00
Cons. Round 3 — won by fall over Nevaeh Justus (Riverdale, 15-6), 2:57
Cons. Semi — Betsy Nations (Collierville, 23-5) won by fall, 0:40
Girls 138
Morgan Cornelius (23-9)
Cons. Round 2 — won by decision over Aloura Nichols (Tullahoma, 21-11), 7-0
Cons. Round 3 — won by decision over Kemoria Turner (Cleveland, 3-3), 6-2
Cons. Semi — Gabriela Wilkinson (Rossview, 9-1) won by fall, 1:00
Girls 235
Macy Greenlee (6-7)
Cons. Round 1 — Sydney Hueser (Franklin, 23-8) won by fall, 0:48