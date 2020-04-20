Members of the Greeneville Lady Devils softball team can always say they went undefeated in 2020.
Of course, that’s tongue in cheek. The Lady Devils would much rather have played a full season instead of just the one game they completed – a 15-5 win over Cocke County – before the rest of their season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Greeneville coach Jenna Restivo said she feels bad for the Lady Devils’ three seniors – Lilly Million, Elizabeth Phillips and Clarissa Price – who played their last high school game against Cocke County and didn’t even know it.
“Lilly has signed to play for King University, but Clarissa and Elizabeth aren’t going on to play college softball so that was the last time they will play in school,” said Greeneville coach Jenna Restivo. “This year, both of them would have been playing vital roles on our team. Clarissa was going to help us pitching and at first base and Elizabeth was going to help us catching and at first base. To see that slip right through their hands and not having any control over it was the hardest thing for me to see.
“I’m excited to see what Lilly will do at King. But for Clarissa and Elizabeth, my heart is broken for them. I know how much they wanted this last season.”
After schools were closed on March 16 and spring sports schedules were suspended, Restivo said she really held out hope play would resume. But as the days continued to click off the calendar with no resumption in sight, the TSSAA’s announcement on Wednesday that the remainder of the spring schedule was canceled didn’t come as a shock.
The rest of the Lady Devils’ season being scrapped was the second blow Restivo has endured due to the pandemic. She is also an assistant athletic director at Tusculum University, which had the remainder of its spring sports schedules canceled by the South Atlantic Conference on March 12.
“When the rest of the spring schedules were canceled at the college level, I was already in complete shock,” said Restivo, who also played her college softball career at Tusculum. “I know as a senior in college, I wouldn’t have even known what to do had my season been canceled.”
After posting a 29-9 record and reaching the region semifinals last season, the Lady Devils had high hopes for 2020. They graduated a talented senior class last year, but Million – a .411 (121-for-294) hitter with 17 home runs and 121 RBI in 106 career games coming into 2020 – was returning at second base to lead a team with no juniors, but a very promising sophomore class.
“Really and truly, I felt this team really had something special,” Restivo said. “I think we would have been able to do a lot of great things people might not have been expecting from us because of the class we graduated last year. I was really excited to see what this group of girls was going to be able to do.”