With an 11-1 record and playing on their home floor, the Greeneville Lady Devils expect to make a deep run in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic this week at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
First things first, though. The Lady Devils, like every team in the 20-team field, are just thrilled to be playing the tournament again after it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
“My kids are excited, I’m excited and I think the town is excited to have the Ladies Classic back this year,” said Greeneville coach Annette Watts. “It’s just really exciting to have great basketball back in the town of Greeneville.”
While Watts is hoping the tournament will be played without a hitch, she’s also hoping everyone who enters the gym will remain mindful of COVID precautions to help make that happen.
“Our goal is to keep everybody healthy. If we’ll just wash our hands a lot, take care of our hygiene, maybe we can all play and watch this wonderful tournament,” she said. “All the bleachers at Hal Henard will be open, so there should be room to spread out if you don’t want to sit near anyone.”
The Classic will tip off when West Greene faces Cleveland at 4 p.m. Monday. Daniel Boone will play Shelby Valley at 5:30 p.m., Chuckey-Doak will play Sullivan East at 7 p.m. and Jefferson County and Grainger will close out the first day at 8:30 p.m.
Nine games will be played Tuesday with all five teams from Greene County playing.
If West Greene wins Monday, it will play Greeneville at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Should the Lady Buffaloes lose on Monday, they will play the Daniel Boone-Shelby Valley loser at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
If Chuckey-Doak wins Monday, it will play Bullitt East at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Should the Lady Black Knights lose, they will play the Jefferson County-Grainger loser at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
North Greene will play its first game of the Classic against South Laurel at 6 p.m. Tuesday, South Greene will play its first game against Knox Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Greeneville will play its first game against the West Greene-Cleveland winner in Tuesday’s nightcap at 9 p.m.
In the last Ladies Classic in 2019, Jefferson County defeated Oak Ridge 43-34 in the championship game.
“This is one of the strongest fields, if not the strongest, we’ve ever had for the Ladies Classic,” Watts said. “We have so many girls coming in here who have signed to play at the next level. And it’s not only great individuals, it’s great teams. It’s great competition, that’s for sure.”
Greeneville enters the Classic outscoring opponents by an average of 68-47.
“The thing we’re doing really well right now is we’re playing together as a team,” Watts said. “Nobody is caring who’s scoring, who’s passing, who’s doing what. We’re really beginning to figure out when everybody is on, we’re better.
“Thing we need to work on is we’ve got to stay out of foul trouble. We want to use our hands instead of our feet, and we need to clean that up. We’ve been working on that, calling things really tight in practice. Hopefully, we’ll get better at that in this tournament.”
West Greene enters the Classic playing its best basketball in years. When the Lady Buffs won their District 1-2A opener at Chuckey-Doak on Dec. 7, they were 6-2 and off to their best start since 2006. West Greene has dropped its last three games, though, to drop to 6-5. The Lady Buffs will be without the shooting of junior guard Madi Brown during the Classic after Brown suffered a knee injury in a loss against North Greene on Dec. 14.
“I’m excited for the Ladies Classic and the girls are, too,” said West Greene coach Betsy Shaw. “I feel like there’s a lot more enthusiasm about it from us compared to previous years. Hopefully, we’ll show up (Monday) ready to compete.
“We have a bunch of girls who are really good at passing the ball, but they can shoot, too. A couple of those girls who are always looking for Madi can look for their shots now. I don’t know who will step up and play great, but we have a bunch who can shoot it well.”
North Greene enters the Classic with an 8-7 record. The Lady Huskies had a seven-game winning streak snapped in a 46-35 loss at Grainger on Dec. 20.
South Greene is 6-7 but has won its last three, including a 76-50 win at home against Hampton in its last outing on Dec. 14.
Chuckey-Doak is 2-7 but has won two of its last three games.