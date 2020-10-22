MURFREESBORO - For only the second time in school history the Greeneville volleyball team won a game at the state tournament on Wednesday.
The Lady Devils defeated Covington 3-0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-18) for the program’s first state tournament win since 1989 and now the Lady Devils will try to win three games on Thursday to keep their state championship hopes alive.
“This awesome, and I told the girls that they made history,” Greeneville coach Erin Franklin said. “We were the first team to win a region championship, it’s been 29 years since we’ve been here and now we have a win here. I told the girls that they have worked hard to get here and I want them to enjoy it.”
Greeneville will be back in action at 9:30 a.m. Central Time at Blackman High School as the take on Crockett County. If Greeneville wins it will play again at 5 p.m. and then potentially again at 7:30 p.m.
“We have to remember the little things that got us here, and those don’t change,” Franklin said. “Every time we step on the court we have to play fearless. I want them to go for it and leave it all on the floor.
Greeneville started fast on Wednesday and took a quick 11-2 lead. In the opening stretch Nikkayla Stewart scored on a kill and a tip while Lauren Bailey scored on a kill and a block and Eden Aiken had an ace.
From the start Greeneville’s front line gave Covington trouble with its blocking and Stewart, Bailey, Takiya Curry and Chloe Marsh quickly frustrated the Lady Chargers.
“Our blocking was good. We made some adjustments, we were keeping it in and we were waiting a little bit better. That was huge because when you start shutting their hitters down they get timid,” Franklin said.
Covington was able to narrow the margin to 12-9 on a kill by Emma Bowie.
Greeneville began to pull away again and after three kill from Curry the Lady Devils were in front 22-13. Franklin came away impressed with how Curry on Wednesday. With the Lady Devils season on the line she found another level of power to put on her swings, and the Lady Chargers had no answers.
“Takiya was really strong for us today,” Franklin said. “They didn’t have much of a block over there and she was pounding it. She was aggressive at the net today.”
In the closing stretch Covington’s errors mounted and the Lady Devils took a 25-19 first set win.
The second set started with two block from Stewart and Curry followed with two kills as Greeneville grabbed a 4-3 lead.
Back-to-back kills by Jocelyn Gillespie and Marsh put Greeneville in front 10-4, before a few errors by Greeneville brought Covington back to within two at 11-9.
Jules Aiken came to the service line with Greeneville leading 12-10 and she left the line with a 22-10 lead. Curry had two kills in the stretch while Stewart had a block and kill before Greeneville went on to take a 25-12 win.
An ace by Ansley Inscore and a kill and block from Bailey gave Greeneville a 5-1 lead to start the third set.
After an ace and a kill by Lanie Stafford Greenville’s lead was cut to 10-7. Mya Smith and Anna Glover then came up with kills wot cut Greeneville’s lead to 12-10.
The set stayed tight until Jules Aiken stepped to the service line again and moved the Lady Devils’ lead to 20-15.
The 25-18 win finished with Curry and Gillespie putting down consecutive kills.