NEW TAZEWELL — The Greeneville Greene Devils jumped to a 26-7 lead after one quarter and cruised to a 73-38 District 2-2A win at Claiborne on Friday night.
The Greene Devils improve to 22-6 overall and finish their district schedule 11-0. The will be the No. 1 see in the district tournament that starts next week.
Reid Satterfield knocked down three 3-pointers and led four Greene Devils in double figures with 14 points.
Jakobi Gillespie hit a 3 and finished with 13 points for Greeneville. Reid Cannon hit two 3s and had 12 points, and Connor DeBusk hit two 3s and had 10 points.
Avery Collins chipped in six points and pulled down five rebounds for the Greene Devils, while Jackson Tillery had two points and dished out four assists.
Tyler Myatt led Claiborne (3-16, 0-12) with 13 points, including three 3s.
GIRLS Cumberland Gap 62 West Greene 50
MOSHEIM — Tayli Rader scored 15 points for West Greene, which led 21-14 after one quarter and 36-33 at halftime.
Megan Daniels hits two 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for West Greene, while Kinsley Ellenburg added 11 points.
Cumberland Gap’s Emrey Glover dropped in two 3s and a game-high 16 points. She scored 11 points in the second half.
Abigail Garner hit a 3 and finished with 15 points for Cumberland Gap, while Presley Cole and Abbie Fults each scored 10.
Cumberland Gap improves to 6-6 overall and 2-5 in District 2-2A. West Greene falls to 1-16, 1-8.