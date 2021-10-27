CHATTANOOGA — Annemarie Konieczny set up yet another goal in the early going. Except this time, it was her own.
In a bit of role reversal, Konieczny twice found the back of the net after Anna Shaw had fed her the ball. The two helped Greeneville’s offense settle, as the Lady Devils defeated Dyersburg 5-0 in Wednesday’s Class 2A state quarterfinal at Chattanooga Christian School.
Konieczny’s first-half shot bounced off the keeper and back into play, more specifically back to Konieczny. And when she put the rebound into the net, Greeneville (15-8) had a 2-0 lead in the 23rd minute.
“I was really right there by myself honestly, and I knew Shaw saw me so I was just ready for it,” Konieczny said.
Shaw saw her again in the 54th minute, this time taking Konieczny’s through ball and playing it back to the junior midfielder in the box. Konieczny finished the close-range opportunity to make it a four-score game.
“It was different. I’m usually setting Shaw up,” Konieczny said. “We always talk about making that second pass and run … we were playing a lot of long balls (in the first half). We’re not used to the turf, so (the ball) was going too far. We just had the mentality of possess and it’ll come easier.”
Shaw’s first assist came in the 11th minute as she sent a through ball to Skylar Mitchel in the box. Mitchel struck the ball right to left into the goal, breaking the scoreless tie.
Kaitlyn Adkins gave the Lady Devils a 3-0 halftime lead, scoring from straight away on a Delana DeBusk assist in the 31st minute.
NOT SATISFIED
Even though GHS dominated in shots taken, 17-2 at halftime and 32-5 overall, the first-half ball movement concerned coach Jerry Graham. But he did credit Dyersburg (15-6-1) for compacting space and challenging the Lady Devils.
“We weren’t totally disciplined about (our press). That’s got to be 100% buy-in by all of our players to press properly,” Graham said. “We found it in the second half, a little bit better.”
Breanna Gash added Greeneville’s final goal in the 64th minute, after Adkins found her on an attack.
Zainab Manneh, Dyersburg’s dangerous and speedy sophomore forward, managed just one shot against the Lady Devils’ back line. In particular, Olivia Norris and Anna Johnson repeatedly got position and shielded the ball well from Manneh.
“I felt like we did a good job pressing and covering her and knowing where she was on the field at all times, overall pretty good effort,” Graham said. “They kind of outstepped her and got to the ball, did a good job shutting her down in that aspect.”
Virginia Kerber had the Lady Trojans’ lone two shots on goal, and Mikayla Weems saved both.
The Lady Devils (15-8) improve to 9-0 all-time in the state quarterfinal round.
UP NEXT
The Lady Devils take on Page, a 4-1 quarterfinal winner over Signal Mountain, in Thursday’s semifinal round. Start time at Chattanooga Christian is set for 4 p.m.