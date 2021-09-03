ELIZABETHTON — Mason Gudger finally tasted victory against Elizabethton.
Reaching the end zone five times made it even sweeter. Gudger and his teammates gave Greeneville the upper hand in the Region 1-4A title race Friday night, dominating two-time defending state champion Elizabethton 42-12 at Citizens Bank Stadium.
The senior running back gained 171 yards on 23 carries and scored all three of Greeneville’s second-half touchdowns. The Greene Devils (3-0, 2-0 Region 1-4A) moved 64 yards to begin the third quarter, with Gudger scoring from the 4. The drive included two 17-yard plays, a Jaden Stevenson run and Brady Quillen’s 17-yard pass to Ja’Kobi Gillespie on fourth down.
And five plays after a Cyclone touchdown, Gudger broke free for a 40-yard touchdown to build a 35-12 lead late in the third quarter.
“My whole career, middle school and high school, I’ve never beaten Elizabethton,” Gudger said. “This was really special to me and everybody in my grade, really special to all the seniors on this team.”
Gudger set up his final touchdown with a 55-yard gallop to the 1. His first score capped a 59-yard drive, and Gudger scored again from the 5 for a 21-6 halftime lead.
But Gillespie made the Greene Devils’ most explosive play with 4:35 until the break. On third-and-4, he took a screen pass from Quillen and slipped past the defense for an 82-yard touchdown. Gillespie, who matched Rashard Claridy with seven tackles, had 159 yards on five receptions.
“He’s big time, baby,” Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen said. “I know he’s a Division I basketball player, but if that sucker wanted to play Division I football, he could play that too.”
Quillen finished 7-of-9 through the air for 157 yards while rushing nine times for 48.
Jackson Tillery recorded two tackles for loss to spearhead Greeneville’s defensive effort. Anthony Petersen posted a team-high 10 stops, with Amanuel Dickson adding nine.
Bryson Rollins, a Tennessee Titans Mr. Football finalist last season, led Elizabethton (1-1, 0-1) in rushing and passing. He completed 13-of-22 for 110 and gained 88 yards on 21 carries. Jake Roberts had a team-high seven catches for 66 yards.
The Cyclones had won 31 straight games dating back to 2019 entering Friday’s game.
Up next
Greeneville entertains Morristown West Friday at Burley Stadium.
Box Score
G 7-14-14-7 — 42
E 0-6-6-0 — 12
First Quarter
G — Mason Gudger 2-run (Cooper Graham kick)
Second Quarter
E — Bryson Rollins 2-run (kick blocked)
G — Ja’Kobi Gillespie 82-pass from Brady Quillen (Graham kick)
G — Gudger 5-run (Graham kick)
Third Quarter
G — Gudger 4-run (Graham kick)
E — Rollins 6-run (run failed)
G — Gudger 40-run (Graham kick)
Fourth Quarter
G — Gudger 1-run (Graham kick)
First Downs: G 14, E 22
Rushes-Yards: G 36-229, E 49-181
Passing: G 157, E 110
Comp-Att-Int: G 7-9-0, E 13-22-0
Total Offense: G 386, E 291
Punts-Avg.: G 2-33, E 3-37.7
Fumbles-Lost: G 0-0, E 1-0
Penalties-Yards: G 9-97, E 6-70