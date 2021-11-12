Just when Greeneville’s normally smooth-running offensive machine was leaking oil and seemed ready to burst into flames, senior tailback Mason Gudger gave his team an immediate service job.
Gudger scored three times in the game to become Greeneville High’s all-time single season points producer with 204, and the Greene Devils whipped visiting Fulton High of Knoxville 56-12 Friday night at Burley Stadium to set a date for a showdown with old rival Elizabethton in the TSSAA State 4A quarterfinals next week. That game is set for Burley Stadium at 7 p.m.
Undefeated at 12-0 and the state’s top-ranked Class 4A team, Greeneville’s coach Eddie Spradlen knew his Devils would be in for a tussle with the Falcons. And when the Falcons scored a touchdown in the third quarter to close a 28-6 halftime score down to 28-12, it seemed he wasn’t just going through some “coach speak” to his team.
“They kept fighting, and I knew they would, but we came back to punch them right in the mouth, and I’m proud of the way our guys did that,” he said on the field after the game. “Fulton has a big time defensive line, the best we’ve seen this year. They were hard to run against up the middle all night.”
So, after Fulton scored on a 9-play, 80-yard drive in the third, and Greeneville facing a third down and 18 on their ensuing possession, Spradlen called time out.
“Our coaches made an adjustment and we were able to get Mason on the edge into some space, and when he gets space, he’s hard to catch,” the coach smiled. “That was a big play.”
Gudger rambled around the left side of the defense and outran the opposition 56 yards to paydirt to improve the lead to 35-12, and all but sewed up the outcome as that completely seemed to take the wind out of the Falcons’ sails.
“You can’t put into words what Mason means to this team,” the coach added. “He’s just a super player and a great kid. That’s a good team we beat tonight, with a lot of speed and really strong linemen. I’m proud of the fight we showed there in the third quarter.”
Senior Jakobi Gillespie, who a day earlier signed to play collegiate basketball at Belmont University, also shined and his antics probably made college coaches very sad who had ideas of signing him to a football scholarship. He scored three times In three different ways. He returned a fumble for a score, caught a long scoring bomb from Brady Quillen, and ran back a punt for another TD.
The Devils looked in the first quarter as if they would put the game away early. The defense got a score before the high-powered offense ever touched the ball. On Fulton’s opening possession of the game, Gillespie scooped up a fumble by the Falcons and returned it 42 yards less than two minutes into the contest. Cooper Graham kicked the PAT for a quick 7-0 lead.
On their first offensive possession, Greeneville had it 3d and 4 from their own 19 when Quillen found Adjatay Dabbs on a slant across the middle and he won a footrace easily on an 81-yard scamper. Graham’s kick made it 14-0.
After a 3-and-out by the Falcons, the Devils again struck quickly when Quillen riled a pass between two Fulton safeties to Gillespie, who scored on a 52-yard play that upped the lead to 21-0.
Then on their next possession, the Devils moved 66 yards in five plays to score again on a 14-yard run by Gudger that put seven more on the board after the PAT that made it 28-0.
Fulton then went on a long drive behind the running of Marcellous Jackson that got the ball down to the GHS 10 before they turned it over on downs.
The Falcons got on the board with no time left on the first half clock when Jackson scored on a fourth down play from the 2-yard line as the horn sounded. That touchdown was set up when Jackson threw a 30-yarder to De’Rondre Peebles. The pass was batted by a Greeneville defender who was in position to knock the ball down, but Peebles caught the deflection.
That seemed to give the Falcons some new life in the third quarter as they stopped Greeneville at their 12-yard line. A 30-yard field goal attempt by Graham failed when it hit the left goal post and careened back toward the field.
The Falcons took over and marched 80 yards to score, running nine plays, with the highlight a 30-yard keeper by Jackson up the middle on a fourth down play. Jackson passed to Antonio Kyle for the score from 4 yards out. The try for two points failed but the score was sliced to 28-12.
That’s when Gudger took over with his 56-yard run a minute later, then the Devils got the ball right back when Gillespie intercepted a Jackson pass at midfield. Gudger again ran around end for 47 yards and then scored on a 4-yard run to up the lead to 42-12.
Fulton ran three plays and punted, and Gillespie gathered in the punt at his own 45 and glided down the field with another touchdown run. That 49-12 score forced a running clock the rest of the game.
The Devils got their final score of the game in the final period when Quillen hit junior Jayquan Price from 27 yards out for the sore.
“Everybody likes to talk about an Elizabethton rematch, so here we are,” Spradlen said. “I expect both teams will be ready to go next Friday.”
Greeneville defeated the Cyclones in their regular season meeting this year.
For the game Friday night, the Greene Devils had 299 yards of offense while Fulton amassed 239. Gudger got 135 yards and three TDs on 15 carries to lead the running attack. In passing Quillen was 5-of-10 for 171 yards and three touchdowns.
Marcellous Jackson provided the bulk of Fulton’s offense with 11-of-23 passing for 135 yards and 21 rushes for 78 yards.
Score by quarters:
Fulton 0 6 6 0—12
Greeneville 21 7 21 7—56
First Quarter:
GHS—Jakobi Gillespie, 42-yd. fumble return (Cooper Graham kick)
GHS—Adjatay Dabbs, 81-yd. pass from Brady Quillen (Graham kick)
GHS—Gillespie, 52-yd. pass from Quillen (Graham kick)
Second Quarter:
GHS—Mason Gudger, 14-yd. run (Graham kick)
KF—Marcellous Jackson, 2-yd. run (kick failed)
Third Quarter:
KF—Antonio Kyle, 4-yd. pass from Jackson (pass failed)
GHS—Gudger, 56-yd. run (Graham kick)
GHS—Gudger, 4 yd. run (Graham kick)
GHS—Gillespie, 55-yd. punt return (Graham kick)
Fourth Quarter:
GHS—Jayquan Price, 27-yd. pass from Quillen (Graham kick)