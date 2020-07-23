JOHNSON CITY — The Greeneville High School baseball team’s successful run in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League ended with a 6-0 loss to Tennessee High in the Eastern Division semifinals at the Johnson City Cardinals stadium on Wednesday night.
Greeneville finished second in the 16-team Eastern Division regular season standings and ends the summer league with a 9-3 record. But more importantly, the Devils – who played as the Demons in the summer league – learned a lot about the team they will put on the field if baseball is played in the spring.
“This summer was exactly what we wanted it to be,” said Greeneville assistant coach Andy Barnett. “Obviously the biggest positive is we got to play baseball. And then we had the opportunity to move some guys around, get some younger guys in the lineup and see what we’ll have to work with in the spring.
“Looking back to when we won the state championship in 2018, we had a lot of younger guys step up and fill some key roles for us. I think this group has the capability to do that, too. I’ve been very impressed with the way this group has come along over the summer, especially with no more than we’ve been able to do.”
While the success the Devils had on the field this summer built confidence in their ability, it also fostered togetherness in the dugout.
“The chemistry is great. These guys have been playing baseball together forever,” Barnett said. “With me being away from the team for a year (while coaching at Greeneville Middle School), it’s really been great for me to see how much a lot of these guys have grown. I think we have a really strong foundation. I’m really excited about the upcoming season.”
Shortstop Trey Massengill, one of Greeneville’s eight rising seniors, also said he likes the Devils’ potential.
“I thought the summer was great for us,” he said. “We got to see a lot of pitching. Young guys showed up like (freshman) Colton Richards. He’s going to be big for us. We came out and swung the bats well. It was just a good overall experience for all the guys.”
Ayden Cheney, a rising senior outfielder/pitcher, agreed.
“This has been a really good learning experience,” he said. “We learned what freshmen can step up and what older guys can lead. I think we’re going to take this success right into our season in the spring. I feel good about it.”
Greeneville played Wednesday’s game without coach Andy Collins, rising senior catcher Avery Collins and rising senior outfielder Nick Iezzi due to the three being placed under a recommendation to quarantine that came from a showcase tournament participated in out of state.
The Demons mustered just four hits – only one through the first five innings – against Tennessee right-hander Brayden Blevins. In tossing the shutout, Blevins walked four and struck out 11.
Seven of the nine batters in Greeneville’s starting lineup struck out at least once.
The Demons entered the game as one of the top hitting teams in the league and finished the summer with a .325 team batting average.
“(Blevins) had a slider that moved late, and he threw pretty good with good velo,” said Massengill, who was 2-for-4 from the lead-off spot. “We just couldn’t sit on the fastball. We struggled with it all night.”
Tennessee used three walks, a hit batter and two errors to grab a 3-0 lead on three unearned runs without a hit off Greeneville starter Hunter Richards in the top of the second inning.
Tennessee pushed across three runs in the sixth off Greeneville reliever Will Hurley to make it 6-0.
CJ Henley and Greg Harris reached on one-out singles. Garrett Cross followed with a double to the gap in left that scored Henley and Harris for a 5-0 lead.
Cross then moved to third on a single by Garrett Embree and scored on a single by Cole Presson to make it 6-0.
Greeneville, which didn’t get a runner past second through the first five innings, loaded the bases in the sixth when Cheney lined a one-out double down the right-field line, and Walker Townsley lined a single back up the middle and Bundy walked with two out.
Blevins got out of the inning, though, with his 10th strikeout.
“(Blevins) was mixing up stuff really well,” said Cheney, who finished 1-for-2 with a walk. “(In the sixth), I came to the approach that he was going to throw me a cutter first pitch because I was hitting in the three spot, but them he threw me a fastball.
“I was just trying to put the ball out there because I know if you put the ball in play, it tends to do good things.”
In taking the loss, Richards lasted 1 1/3 innings, gave up no hits, walked four and struck out two.
Hurley worked 4 1/3 innings, gave up six hits, three runs, walked two and struck out five.
Parker Shipley tossed a third of an inning for Greeneville, while Weston Brooks pitched a perfect seventh inning.