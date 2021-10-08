ELIZABETHTON — Greeneville Middle School’s football season came to a tough conclusion Wednesday night in the “Battle of the Best” Bowl.
T.A. Dugger never looked back after three first-quarter touchdowns, cruising to a 40-0 triumph.
The winners led 33-0 at halftime before adding one more touchdown in the third period. T.A. Dugger gained 281 yards total offense, 201 rushing, compared to just 26 rushing and 87 total for the Greene Devils.
Caden Baugh completed 13-of-25 passes for 61 yards to lead GMS, hitting Zay Anderson three times for 34. Maddox Bishop rushed for a team-high 26 yards on six carries while returning seven kicks for 117 yards.
Jaxon Winter, Taren Claridy and Laith Ivy finished with five tackles apiece for Greeneville’s defense.