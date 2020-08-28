Greeneville and Daniel Boone got in a second-half shootout on Friday night at Burley Stadium, but in the end the Blazers had one more bullet in their arsenal.
Daniel Boone found the deciding score with 24 seconds left to spoil the Greene Devils’ season opener by handing them a 35-34 loss.
“This is not what I wanted, for sure,” Eddie Spradlen said after his first game as Greeneville’s coach. “Especially defensively. We played hard on that side of the ball at times, but we just could not get off of the field.”
The Trailblazers final drive started at their 18-yard line with 5:49 left to play. They methodically marched down the field using 15 plays and gaining five first downs. Greeneville looked as though it had gained a reprieve when quarterback Jackson Jenkins mishandled a snap and lost 6 yards with 28 seconds left to play. Then on the next play, Jenkins booted to his left and found Phillip Page for a touchdown with 24 seconds on the clock.
Greeneville was able to set up a chance for a 48-yard Hail Mary to take the win, but the Blazers batted it down in the end zone.
For the game, Greeneville’s defense gave up 424 yards, 271 on the ground. Boone running back Brennan Blair carried 41 times for 164 yards.
“We knew that they had a big, physical offensive line and two really good backs,” Spradlen said. “We knew they wanted to run at us, we just couldn’t stop it. We lost some good players on our line from last year. We have some big shoes to fill and we weren’t ready tonight.”
The second half started with Greeneville leading 14-7, and it wasted little time stretching that lead when Drew Gregg found Jaden Stevenson streaking down the right side of the field for a 58-yard score.
Stevenson finished the game with 103 receiving yards and two scores. Gregg was 9-of-12 through the air for 255 yards and three scores. Mason Gudger gained 102 yards on the ground and 106 yards through the air with two total touchdowns.
Daniel Boone answered with an 11-yard touchdown run by Devon White to close the gap to 21-14 midway through the third quarter.
Gregg and Stevenson hooked up again for a score. This time, on fourth down with 3 yards to gain, Stevenson pulled in a quick hitch before breaking a tackle and racing 46 yards to the end zone.
In the fourth quarter, Jenkins dropped a total of three touchdown strikes to Page. Prior to the game-winner, the duo connected on scores of 32 and 33 yards.
Greeneville’s final score of the night came with 9:35 left to play. Gregg found Gudger coming out of the backfield into the flat. After roughly a 15-yard gain, it looked as though the Blazers had twisted the shifty back to the ground. The referee decided Gudger never touched the ground as he rolled over the defender. And with Boone’s defense standing around watching, he darted to a 76-yard score.
Cooper Graham’s ensuing extra point was blocked, which proved to be the difference on Friday.
In the first half, Daniel Boone took away Greeneville’s first possession of the night when Anthony Edwards picked off Drew Gregg’s screen pass.
The Trailblazers then moved the ball 25 yards on six plays before they coughed it up. Nick Iezzi recovered the fumble and outran the Blazers 79 yards to the end zone.
A penalty pushed the extra point back and Graham’s kick sailed left for a 6-0 lead with 6:30 remaining in the first quarter.
Daniel Boone briefly took the lead after an 18-play, 76-yard drive that White capped with a 1-yard touchdown plunge.
Gudger put the Devils in front late in the first half when he powered through a pair of Daniel Boone defenders on his way to the end zone. Gudger took a handoff up the middle and seemed to be stopped in his tracks after a modest gain, but the junior kept churning and broke away for a 44-yard score. Gregg ran in a two-point conversion to put Greeneville on top 14-7.
Greeneville plays at Austin-East next week.