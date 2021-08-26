TA Dugger defeated Greeneville 43-6 in middle school football on Monday.
Greeneville’s lone score came on a 74-yard kickoff return by Maddox Bishop. Bishop also led Greeneville with 18 yards rushing on six carries.
Greeneville quarterbacks Colton Smith and Caden Baugh combined to complete 11 of 17 passes for 86 yards. Smith finished 5-of-7 for 46 yards, while Baugh was 6-of-10 for 40 yards with two interceptions.
Bishop caught five passes for 42 yards, and Zay Anderson caught three passes for 29 yards.
Taren Claridy and Zorian Harris each had three tackles for Greeneville’s defense.