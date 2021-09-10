MOSHEIM — Few people can change the course of a game like Lauren Bailey.
Greeneville never looked back Thursday night once she did. The Lady Devils kept their undefeated conference record intact with a 25-22, 25-10, 25-14 win at West Greene.
But Greeneville (13-3, 5-0 District 2-2A) found itself in a dogfight early, as three straight West Greene points tied the opening set at 22.
Enter Bailey, who hammered three straight kills to give the Lady Devils the opening set. Greeneville didn’t trail again until early in the third set, when it responded with a 12-1 run.
“We were doing a lot of slower and higher stuff in the first set, then we switched it to more quick tempo stuff,” Greeneville coach Erin Franklin said. “When Lauren did that, we were like ‘that’s working; let’s keep doing that.’”
The momentum carried over into the second set, as Greeneville built on its 8-5 lead with a 9-1 spurt. Once again, it was Bailey who began the run with a bump kill before Jenny Hardin served two straight aces. Chloe Marsh added three more kills in the set before Bailey’s ace ended the frame.
West Greene took a 5-3 lead in the third set before Greeneville scored the next nine points, a run which saw Marsh serve back-to-back aces. The Lady Buffaloes closed the gap to five points, but six straight points gave the Lady Devils a 22-11 lead. Hannah Gray served her fourth ace of the match before an Alesha Pace kill.
Marsh ended the match with back-to-back kills to complete the regular season sweep of West Greene.
“Lauren and Chloe, they’re definitely our offensive powerhouses,” Franklin said. “For Hannah to come off the bench and serve like that is a lot of pressure. She did a fantastic job.”
Marsh led Greeneville with 12 kills and served two aces while matching Kennedy Click with a team-high nine digs. Lauren Bailey blocked three shots in addition to her nine kills and six digs. Hardin served two aces and had seven digs. Eden Aiken handed out 30 assists, with Natalie Ford and Pace combining for nine kills.
SOMETHING TO BUILD ON
West Greene scored five straight points to grab a 10-9 lead in the opening set. And even after falling behind again, the Lady Buffaloes responded. Chloe Brown served an ace after a Carley Woodby block, and Macy Ricker’s block put West Greene ahead 18-17.
”They didn’t give up at all; they gave 100 percent effort, which is what I ask of them every set,” West Greene coach Raven King said. “They also did a great job communicating. That’s something we’ve been working on.”
Woodby laid down four kills, and Brown added four assists with two aces. Morgan Brown recorded a team-high 12 digs, and Madi Brown had six with a service ace.
The Lady Buffaloes fall to 1-5 in district play.
UP NEXT
West Greene hosts South Greene Monday night, while Greeneville entertains North Greene.