MORRISTOWN — Two runners finished in the top 10, helping Greeneville’s girls earn a second-place finish in Tuesday’s Panther Creek All Comers 5K race.
Freshman Cate Oakes led the Lady Devils, crossing the finish line in 24:00.66 to place sixth out of 47 runners. Chloe Williford, a junior, finished eighth with a time of 24:18.52. Darla Kamerdeiner (17th, 25:56.31), Emma Waddell (22nd, 28:04.23) and Annika Vines (27th, 30:01.42) rounded out Greeneville’s top five finishers for a team score of 54.
Knoxville Webb won the event with five top-10 runners, while Greeneville edged third-place Morristown West (57).
Riley Ottinger (24th, 28:23.85), Victoria Holt (36th, 31:50.78), Katie Krol (37th, 32:38.61) and Reese Ottinger (41st, 35:43.25) ran for South Greene as individuals.
Hannah Brooks (28th, 30:09.84), Sophia Taylor (30th, 30:46.46), Laci Jordan (38th, 33:38.90) and Megan Atchison (43rd, 37:23.86) represented West Greene.
BOYS 5K
The Greeneville boys placed fifth as a team with 140 points, led by Simon Holt (15th, 20:28.20) and Morgan Leach (18th, 20:54.18). Joshua Hyde (44th, 23:31.93), Luke Harrell (54th, 26:02.53) and Nathan Shetley (61st, 27:56.84) made up the Greene Devils’ total in the 79-runner event.
Nolan Weems (23rd, 21:11.62) and Jori Ray (26th, 21:31.81) led the way for South Greene. Simon Ray (43rd, 23:19.93), Charles Wise (62nd, 29:20.13) and Bryce Hendrickson (68th, 30:26.89) rounded out the Rebels’ sixth-place team score of 159.
Drew Morrison (25th, 21:20.14) paced West Greene followed by CJ Parham (47th, 23:42.25), Eli Case (53rd, 25:42.27), Braxton Jarnagin (58th, 27:12.52) and Collin Caldwell (67th, 30:26.10). The Buffaloes placed seventh at 174.
Logan Balding (65th, 29:38.88) and Sean Humbert (66th, 30:16.19) ran individually for Chuckey-Doak.
PUCKETT WINS ELEMENTARY
Greene County’s Chloe Puckett took home first place in the girls elementary mile race. Puckett, a fifth grader, crossed the finish line in 7:57.
Chelsea Metcalf (8:11.10) placed third out of 15 female runners. Claire Crews (seventh, 8:58.64) and Shaeleigh McClanahan (ninth, 9:09.78) also earned top-10 finishes, while Ryleigh Schofield (11th, 10:03.98) and Isla Morgan (12th, 10:36.27) also ran.
On the boys side, Jacob McClanahan (8:14.26) came in 10th out of 25 runners, just ahead of Tucker Sauceman (11th, 8:20.69) and Levi Conrad (12th, 8:44.41).