Greeneville’s girls ended their cross country regular season on a high note Thursday evening.
With 21 points, the Lady Devils won the Greeneville Classic 5K at Holston Home.
The race doubled as Greeneville’s Twin Lakes Conference championship and the Greene County championship.
The only local school with enough runners to post a team score, Greeneville placed three in the top five. Darla Kammerdiener (third), Chloe Williford (fourth) and Sydney Doane (fifth) led the way. Emma Waddell (seventh) and Anna Jackson (ninth) also finished in the top 10 overall and rounded out the top five Greene County runners.
Annika Vines (15th overall) and Grace Lampe (18th overall) placed eighth and 10th in the county standings.
Laci Jordan (10th overall, sixth in county) and Hannah Brooks (17th overall, ninth in county) garnered All-County honors for West Greene. Riley Ottinger (12th overall, seventh in county) did likewise to represent South Greene.
On the boys side, the Greene Devils finished second to Cherokee in the Twin Lakes Conference portion of the race.
Morgan Leach, a junior, crossed the finish line in 17:31.30 to take home medalist honors. Simon Holt (sixth overall) and Russell Hickey (seventh overall) finished fourth and fifth respectively in the Greene County standings.
West Greene finished fourth overall as a team but runner-up in Greene County, just six points behind Greeneville. Drew Morrison finished fourth overall and second in the county to pace the Buffaloes. Levi Jordan (13th overall, sixth in county), Eli Case (15th overall, seventh in county) and CJ Parham (17th overall, 9th in the county) also made All-County for WGHS.
South Greene’s Jori Ray (fifth overall, third in county) and Nolan Weems (16th overall, eighth in county) garnered All-Conference accolades as did Chuckey-Doak’s Nicholas Fugate (22nd overall, 10th in county).
All the local high school cross country teams compete in the Region 1 5K race on Tuesday at Daniel Boone High School.