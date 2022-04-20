The young Greeneville Greene Devils are starting to play like veterans.
On Tuesday at Dale Alexander Field, the Devils got strong pitching from senior Gage Spano and freshman Carson Quillen, and timely hitting from youngsters late to top Grainger 2-0 in a District 2-3A game.
The Greene Devils, winners of four straight, improve to 9-13-1 overall and into a tie for second place in the district with Cherokee at 6-3.
Grainger drops to 10-9 overall and remains atop the district at 8-1.
Greeneville hosts Claiborne, 2-6 in the district, at 5 p.m. Wednesday and travels to Cherokee at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Spano drew the start for Greeneville and pitched six innings for the win. The right-hander gave up four hits, walked four and struck out six.
Quillen tossed a perfect seventh to notch the save. The righty struck out one.
Spano threw 93 pitches, 53 for strikes, while Quillen threw 11 pitches, eight for strikes.
Greeneville pushed across both of its runs in the bottom of the sixth.
After senior Preston Justice and freshman Kobe Mundy reached on back-to-back walks with one out, freshman Carson Norris lined a single to right to score Justice for a 1-0 lead.
Mundy, who took third on Norris’ single, then scored when freshman Noah Murray grounded to third for a fielder’s choice.
Norris finished 2-for-3, while Quillen was 2-for-3 with a double.
Grainger’s Hunter Smith went the distance in taking the loss. In six innings, he gave up four hits, walked seven and struck out four. Both Greeneville runs were earned.
Greeneville’s win comes on the heels of a 4-0 win over Morristown East in the Johnny Whited tournament on Saturday at Cardinal Park in Johnson City.
In that game, senior right-hander AJ Smith went the distance for the shutout. He gave up two hits, walked one and struck out 10.
Senior Ty Casteel had a double and two RBI for Greeneville. Junior Parker Shipley had two hits, Quillen had a triple, sophomore Colton Richards and Norris each had a hit and an RBI, and Justice and freshman Anderson Franklin each had a hit.