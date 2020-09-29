The Greeneville Greene Devils shot 309 in the Regional Tournament at Ridgefield Country Club in Kingsport on Monday, ending their season.
Douglas Fezell fired a 73 to lead the Devils, while Alex Broyles and Gavin Sells each carded a 77. William Crews and Drew Wampler each turned in an 82.
The Lady Devils ended their season with a 185. Lexi Humbert carded an 87, while Julia Brown turned in a 98.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL South Greene 33, Rogersville 14
South Greene held Rogersville to 122 yards offense – 120 on the ground, 2 through the air – en route to the win.
Seth Franklin and Zack Ricker led South Greene with seven tackles. Zeke Rader, Trey Gentry and Nash Rader each had five, Kayman Hall and Zack Bledsoe each had four, and Braxton Wilhoit and Antonio Turner each had three.
Jeff Dotson had two tackles and returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown.
South Greene rolled up 315 yards offense – 215 on the ground, 100 through the air.
Jacob Susong completed 3 of 6 passes for 98 yards and a TD, while Jase Roderick caught two passes for 84 yards and a TD.
Trey Gentry rushed for 95 yards and two TDs on two carries, Zeke Rader rushed for 65 yards on eight carries, and Tripp Nease rushed for 42 yards and a TD on four carries.