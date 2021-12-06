Greeneville wrestling added more wins to its young season over the weekend.
The Lady Devils traveled to Knoxville for two tournaments, one on Friday night before turning around for another on Saturday.
Jenna Baines and Allie Shelton both took first place in the Knoxville Catholic Invitational on Friday. Breanna Matthews and Morgan Cornelius each came in third.
At Saturday’s Powell Invitational, Baines and Cornelius each won their divisions to lead the Lady Devils. Shelton placed second with third-place finishes coming from Chloe Greenwell and Matthews.
The Greeneville boys wrestled in the Knoxville Catholic Invitational on Saturday and came away in third place as a team.
Carson Dupill, Hunter Mason, Colin Dupill and Kodiak Cannedy all won their respective division to lead the Greene Devils. Josue Castillo placed third, while Noah Murray also had a strong showing with two close losses to previous state qualifiers.
Carson Dupill was named the lower weights’ Outstanding Wrestler, and Colin Dupill was named the upper weight Outstanding Wrestler.
Greeneville will travel to Chuckey-Doak on Thursday to take on the Black Knights, West Greene and Claiborne.