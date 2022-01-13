Greeneville celebrated senior night with two wins at the Greeneville High School gymnasium on Tuesday.
The Greene Devils coasted past Volunteer 71-6 before a 66-6 win over South-Doyle. The victories improved Greeneville’s dual wrestling record to 6-0 for the year.
Greeneville returns home on Tuesday to face Tennessee High and Elizabethton.
GREENEVILLE 71 VOLUNTEER 6
106: Ronan Johnson (GHS) won by forfeit
113: Carson Dupill (GHS) over Evan Glass (V) by tech fall 17-2
120: LeAndre Dabney Jr (GHS) over Dalton Mullins (V) by fall, 1:06)
126: Cooper Johnson (GHS) over Jack Cannon (V) by fall, 1:37
132: Ben Tucker (V) over Elijah Dabney (GHS) by fall, 3:53
138: Josh Jennings (GHS) won by forfeit
145: Double Forfeit
152: Colin Dupill (GHS) won by forfeit
160: Noah Murray (GHS) over Zeke Short (V), by fall 0:55
170: Paul Anderson (GHS) over Kevin Swanner (V) by fall, 0:50
182: Kodiak Cannedy (GHS) won by forfeit
195: Ross Cornelius (GHS) won by forfeit
220: Zac Chrisman (GHS) won by forfeit
285: John Chapman (GHS) won by forfeit
GREENEVILLE 66 SOUTH-DOYLE 6
106: Ronan Johnson (GHS) won by forfeit
113: Carson Dupill (GHS) won by forfeit
120: LeAndre Dabney Jr (GHS) won by forfeit
126: Cooper Johnson (GHS) won by forfeit
132: Elijah Dabney (GHS) won by forfeit
138: Josh Jennings (GHS) won by forfeit
145: Double Forfeit
152: Noah Murray (GHS) won by forfeit
160: Colin Dupill (GHS) over Aiden Brooks (S-D) by fall, 1:23
170: Kodiak Cannedy (GHS) over Rolando Phillips (S-D) by fall, 1:34
182: Ricky Rutherford (S-D) won by forfeit
195: Double Forfeit
220: Ross Cornelius (GHS) over Jeremiah Bell (S-D) by fall
285: Zac Chrisman (GHS) over Tavian Goodwin (S-D) by fall, 1:25
Exhibition Matches
106: Ronan Johnson (GHS) over Benjamin Presley (Elizabethton) by fall, 1:00
132: Roman Shelby (Elizabethton) over Elijah Dabney (GHS) by fall, 1:38
132: Holden Roaten (Elizabethton) over Josh Jennings (GHS) by fall, 1:29
160: Paul Anderson (GHS) over Harrison Lane (Elizabethton) by fall, 3:03
285: John Chapman (GHS) over Aiden Morley (Elizabethton) by fall, 1:44