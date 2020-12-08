The Greeneville Greene Devils defeated Daniel Boone 78-0, David Crockett 60-18 and Sullivan East 54-30 in dual meets on Saturday.
In the win over Daniel Boone, Greeneville’s Charles Dabney pinned Joseph Hicks in 1:28 at 132 pounds, while Zac Christman pinned Nicholas Guy in 4:37 at 220 pounds.
In the win over David Crockett, Greeneville’s Hunter Mason pinned Dezsel Rambaud in 2:33 at 138 pounds, Kodiak Cannedy pinned Teagan Waycaster in 3:18 at 160 pounds, Morgan Lowery pinned Storm Johnson in 3:22 at 170 pounds, Amp Cordell Petersen pinned John Laws in 24 seconds at 195 pounds, Christman pinned Damien Vance in 4:45 at 220 pounds, Ross Cornelius pinned Robbie Proffitt in 1:26 at 285 pounds, Cooper Johnson pinned Tanner Sams in 1:40 at 113 pounds, and LeAndre Dabney Jr. pinned Logan Fellows in 4:59 at 120 pounds.
In the win over Sullivan East, Mason pinned Izzy Hemelryck in 1:17 at 138 pounds, Cannedy pinned Mason Arrington in 1:28 at 160 pounds, Morgan Lowery pinned Dominic Cross in 1:30 at 170 pounds, Chrisman pinned Marshall Jones in 1:07 at 220 pounds, LeAndre Dabney Jr. pinned Tucker Brown in 1:14 at 120 pounds, and Charles Dabney pinned AJ Torbett in 1:19 at 132 pounds.
In girls, Greeneville’s Morgan Cornelius went 2-0 with two pins and Jenna Baines went 3-0 with three pins.
Greeneville will wrestle at Stone Memorial next weekend and will wrestle at home at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 15.
BOWLING Knights, Devils Split
Monday afternoon, the Greeneville Greene Devils and Chuckey-Doak Black Knights got together for a conference bowling match and both teams came away with a win.
In boys’ action, Chuckey-Doak jumped to a 6-2 advantage behind Lane Bolton’s 159, Bryce Russell’s 148 and Eli Garber’s 133. Cliff Doughty paced Greeneville with a 187.
In game two, the Black Knights extended their lead to 12-4 as Lane Bolton rolled a 206 and Bryce Russell a 137. Casey Doughty was tops for the Greene Devils with a 161.
Game three saw both teams split the three individual points, but Lane Bolton’s 246 and Alex Bolton’s 134 helped solidify the 20-7 win for the Knights. Cliff Doughty ended his day by rolling a season-high 203 and Zach Wallin a 118.
In the girls’ match, the Lady Devils jumped to a 7-1 lead behind Kaylee Wallen’s 160 and Miranda Delbridge’s 134. Madison Gregg rolled a 70 for Chuckey-Doak.
In game two, the Lady Devils extended their lead to 14-2 as Wallen rolled a 156 and Amora Klepper a 139. Gregg had a 91 for the Lady Knights.
In game three, Hanna Gass exploded with a 152, Wallen a 143 and Klepper a 137 as Greeneville swept all the points and sealed the 25-2 win.
Chuckey-Doak travels to Cherokee and Greeneville travels to Dobyns-Bennett on Wednesday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL South Greene 44 Colonial Heights 18
Madison Hensley scored 18 points for South Greene, which jumped to a 20-6 lead after one quarter and led 33-9 at halftime.
South Greene also won the JV game 35-3. Nevaeh Davis led the Lady Rebels with seven points.