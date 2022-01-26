Randy Shelton hadn’t stressed so much over the region duals in about a decade.
Between COVID and other illness, the Greeneville coach simply wanted to keep his team healthy. The Greene Devils did that and carried on their winning tradition Tuesday night.
After dismantling Tennessee High 66-10, Greeneville won the Region 1-A dual wrestling championship at its home gymnasium, defeating David Crockett 53-30. The win marks Greeneville’s 10th straight region duals title.
“We’ve talked this week about narrowing your circle down,” Shelton said. “COVID has caused it to be not always who’s the most talented but who shows up with the most healthy kids. Our kids have done a great job staying healthy, and they wrestled extremely well.”
Next thing Shelton knew, the Greene Devils needed just one pin to clinch the title. And his two-time state finalist took care of business quickly. LeAndre Dabney needed just 1:06 to pin Crockett’s Graham Carriger for a 47-18 lead with three weight classes remaining.
Dabney’s younger brother joined the fun. Freshman Elijah Dabney scored the fall on Derek Onks 49 seconds into the third period to make it 53-24.
“We wrestled well against quality competition, that makes me feel like we’re rolling into sectionals and state duals hopefully in a good spot,” Shelton said.
LeAndre Dabney and Colin Dupill were the only Greene Devils to go 2-0 without a forfeit win. Dabney pinned Tennessee High’s Ryan Phipps in 15 seconds to start his night.
Dupill, who pinned Tennessee High’s Aiden Fennell in 47 seconds, moved up from the 152-pound weight class to 160 against Crockett. Thirty seconds into the final frame, he scored the fall over Rance Horton to give Greeneville a 17-0 lead.
After Noah Murray defeated Crockett’s Anthony Lastra by tech fall, Greeneville got another pin from Kodiak Cannedy in just 43 seconds over Xander Laws.
Ronan Johnson (106) pinned Tennessee’s Aidan Smith in 3:40, and Carson Dupill (113) scored the fall in just 13 seconds to defeat John McCracken.
All of Greeneville’s other wins came by forfeit.
UP NEXT
Greeneville hosts Region 2 runner-up Halls in the Class A Sectional at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Thursday’s winner advances to the state duals on Feb. 5 in Franklin.
GREENEVILLE 53
DAVID CROCKETT 30
145 — Noah Murray (GHS) won by tech fall over Anthony Lastra, 16-0
152 — Hunter Mason (GHS) won by forfeit
160 — Colin Dupill (GHS) by won by fall over Rance Horton, 4:30
170 — Colton Ferrell (DC) won by fall over Paul Anderson, 0:39
182 — Kodiak Cannedy (GHS) won by fall over Xander Laws, 0:43
195 — Gabe Ferrell (DC) won by fall over Ross Cornelius, 0:40
220 — Zac Chrisman (GHS) won by forfeit
285 — Brayden Vance (DC) won by fall over John Chapman, 1:24
106 — Ronan Johnson (GHS) won by forfeit
113 — Carson Dupill (GHS) won by forfeit
120 — LeAndre Dabney (GHS) won by fall over Graham Carriger, 1:06
126 — Jake Ferrell (DC) won by forfeit
132 — Elijah Dabney (GHS) won by fall over Derek Onks, 4:49
138 — Dezsel Rambaud (DC) won by fall over Josh Jennings, 1:00
GREENEVILLE 66
TENNESSEE HIGH 10
138 — Malik Harris (GHS) won by forfeit
145 — Keith Ankers (TH) won by major decision over Noah Murray, 14-5
152 — Colin Dupill (GHS) won by fall over Aiden Fennell, 0:47
160 — Hunter Mason (GHS) won by forfeit
170 — Paul Anderson (GHS) won by forfeit
182 — Kodiak Cannedy (GHS) won by forfeit
195 — Ross Cornelius (GHS) won by forfeit
220 — Sam Weddington (TH) won by forfeit
285 — John Chapman (GHS) won by forfeit
106 — Ronan Johnson (GHS) won by fall over Aidan Smith, 3:40
113 — Carson Dupill (GHS) won by fall over John McCracken, 0:13
120 — LeAndre Dabney (GHS) won by fall over Ryan Phipps, 0:15
126 — double forfeit
132 — Elijah Dabney (GHS) won by forfeit