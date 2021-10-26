Greeneville High School held its golf banquet, sponsored by Andy Barham, on Thursday at Link Hills Country Club. Awards were given and seniors were recognized.
Left to right in seniors photo is Grace Hayes (Girls most improved), Julia Brown (Girls lowest scorer), Park Mitchel, William Crews (Boys most improved), Cade Snelson and coach Nathan Hale. Seth Hudson was absent.
Dougie Fezell was the Boys lowest scorer.
Team photo (front row, left to right) Reagan Smith, Brown, Fezell , Gavin Sells, Snelson and TJ Coles. (Back row, left to right) Bethanie Bryant, Hayes, Lindy Carter, Alex Broyles, Mitchel, Crews, Jack Lampe and Hale. Bryce Guinn was absent.