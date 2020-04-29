As Gov. Bill Lee phases in the reopening of Tennessee’s economy during the coronavirus pandemic, Greeneville High School coaches and administrators are exploring ideas of how to safely return athletes to organized training.
“When you look at the governor’s phasing, one of the last things to get reopened are gyms and workout facilities,” said Greeneville athletic director and boys basketball coach Brad Woolsey. “That’s a little bit of a concern. That’s something our kids need now, but we’re going to do whatever is safe and best for the kids.
“What we’re kind of hoping for is, in maybe two or three weeks, having the opportunity to get together outside in groups of fewer than 10 and have some strength and conditioning sessions. That’s not a firm plan. But being able to do some things outside is our hope. That might be in two weeks, it might be in four weeks, it might be in six weeks. We just don’t know.”
According to a release by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Tuesday, athletic programs at member high schools and middle schools should follow the TSSAA/TMSAA sports calendar in regards to what school-related activities are permitted during May, June and July.
The TSSAA is recommending schools follow state and local government along with CDC and local health department guidelines concerning social distancing.
“It is totally the decision of local boards of education, directors of schools, and/or heads of school as to how much they are going to allow coaches to do face-to-face activities with their students,” TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress said in Tuesday’s release.
According to the release, a school’s summer will begin after the school’s original date to dismiss for the 2019-20 academic year, which is May 20. Until then, all sports are in the offseason.
Coaches may conduct team meetings and training sessions online as long as online sessions adhere to a sport’s specific time frame for practices on the TSSAA sports calendar.
The "Dead Period," a two-week period in the summer where coaches are not permitted to be in contact with players, will remain in place.
“What we’re saying right now is we can do stuff on Zoom (video conferencing),” Woolsey said. “Everybody is in the offseason right now, but if your sport is allowed practice in the offseason by the TSSAA, you can do Zoom practices.”
Woolsey said coaches and administrators received Tuesday’s release in an e-mail last week. He also said Greeneville coaches and school administrators met via Zoom on Thursday to discuss options for resuming athletic activities, and that another Zoom meeting is scheduled for this Thursday.
“We’re working out a scenario for whenever we are able to start doing some things again in our gym and our facilities,” Woolsey said. “We kind of have that laid out to a degree, but we’re going to make decisions about May and the summer as things progress.
“We’ll get together and talk again about what the governor has said and what kind of decisions and thoughts from around the region are in play. I don’t think this is something where schools just go out and do something on their own. We’ll probably make decisions in conjunction with other school systems.”
According to the TSSAA release on Tuesday, the organization’s Board of Control three-day meeting originally scheduled for June in Murfreesboro has been canceled. The board will take into consideration items from the June agenda at the group’s August meeting.
The first day of the June meeting was to be set aside for a classification study session. Instead of a face-to-face meeting, each board member will be sent plans they requested to review with the goal of holding the classification study session in late July.
“The classification process is very important to our member schools and with so many different variables and plans to discuss, I believe this is a meeting that should take place in person if at all possible,” Childress said in the statement. “The plans under consideration by the board and the decisions they'll be making on classification will not go into effect until August 2021, which does allow us some leeway on the timeline considering the circumstances.”
The most significant changes to be discussed will be adding a fourth public-school classification to basketball, baseball and softball. They will also discuss adjusting the number of football classifications for football which now stands at six for public schools and three for private schools.