Greeneville High School cross country hosted the 7th annual Terry Hull Crawford Cross Country Classic at the Holston Home Course on Thursday.
Mason Brandon led the Greene Devil charge on the 5K course with a third place finish in a personal best 18:17.8. Irving Medina of Chuckey Doak won the race in a time of 17:38.0 with Chandler Dalton of West Greene not far behind in 17:59.5. Alex Leblanc joined teammate Brandon as a medalist by placing tenth in 19:19.1, also a PR.
The next four Devils, Russell Hickey (13th place in 20:05.1 PR), Lucas Greineder (15th place in 20:09.0 PR), David Knight (17th place in 20:31.0 PR) and Morgan Leach (19th place in 20:44.9 PR) formed a close knit pack to secure a second place team finish in the race. Joshua Hyde rounded out the top 7 for Greeneville in 25th place with a time of 21:12.2.
Also finishing for the Devils were Nathan Shetley (30th place in 21:12.2) and Nash Barnes (45th place in 24:43.1).
Sullivan East was the boys team champion.
Freshman Emma Waddell stepped up to lead the Lady Devils to a third place finish in the girls’ race. Waddell ran a PR of 28:33.6 to finish in 19th place. Chloe Williford was 20th place in 29:44.4. Anna Jackson was not far back in 22nd place recording a 30:03.7.
Completing the top 5 were Camryn Miles in 24th place with a PR of 30.06.0 and Jennie Bulawa in 27th place with a PR of 32:13.3.
Sullivan East also won the girls’ race.
Greeneville runners will compete at the Panther Creek All-Comers Meet on Tuesday.