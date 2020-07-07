ELIZABETHTON – Greeneville defeated Tennessee 6-2 and run-ruled Cherokee 12-2 in five innings Monday at the Elizabethton Twins stadium, bolstering its chances of a playoff spot in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League.
With a 6-2 record, Greeneville moves into second place, a half game back of first place Abingdon, in the 16-team division with four games remaining on its regular-season schedule.
Six teams make the playoffs slated for July 21-27 with the champion moving on to the world series against the champion from the 12-team division that is being played at Smokies Stadium in Kodak.
Greeneville will play Elizabethton at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Twins stadium. Admission is $5.
In the win over Cherokee, Greeneville – playing as the Demons in the summer league – sent 13 batters to the plate and scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for the run-rule win.
Trey Massengill and Nick Iezzi each singled in the inning, while Avery Collins and Ayden Cheney each had RBI singles.
With two out in the inning, Ty Casteel and Corbin Cannon worked back-to-back bases loaded walks for Greeneville’s 11th and 12th runs that ended the game.
The game should have ended when Iezzi had a bases-loaded double ruled foul by the game’s lone umpire.
The umpire was calling balls and strikes from behind the mound and had a poor vantage point on the sharp grounder hit by Iezzi, which was actually three feet fair when it zipped past Cherokee’s third baseman and into the left-field corner.
Early in the season, Greeneville’s Preston Justice had what should have been an extra-base hit down the right-field line ruled foul by a lone umpire calling balls and strikes from behind the mound.
Greeneville cranked out 10 hits against Cherokee. Cheney finished 2-for-3 with two RBI, Iezzi was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Massengill was 2-for-4. Adrian Bundy and Collins were 1-for-2 with an RBI, while Justice was 1-for-2 and Gage Spano was 1-for-3.
Bundy pitched three innings of relief for the win. He gave up two hits, two runs (one earned), walked two and struck out four.
Hunter Richards drew the start on the mound for Greeneville and held Cherokee scoreless over two hitless innings. He walked two and struck out three.
Greeneville committed four errors in the game, but Justice turned in the play of the game when he fielded a base hit in right field and threw a strike to Collins at the plate to gun down a runner to end the top of the fourth inning.
Greeneville also had an inning-ending double play in the second when Austin McBurnett fielded a slow roller at third and threw to Bundy at second, who made a nice turn with a strong throw to Spano at first.
Greeneville played mostly JV players in the 6-2 win over Tennessee, which also played mostly younger players.
Left-hander Parker Shipley drew the start on the mound for Greeneville and worked the first four innings to notch the win. He gave up four hits, a run, walked none and struck out two.
Weston Brooks pitched the final three innings for the save. He gave up four hits, an unearned run, walked none and struck out four.
McBurnett went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Greeneville, while Brooks was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Shipley was 1-for-2, Justice was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Casteel was 1-for-3.