MORRISTOWN — The Greeneville Greene Devils track and field team officially opened the 2022 season on Thursday afternoon with a trip to the Morristown West Home Meet #1.
Jaden Stevenson led the effort for the Devils with wins in the 100 Meter Dash and the 400 Meter Dash. Morgan Leach added to the Devil total by winning the 800 Meter Run and finishing second in the 400 Meter Dash. Brock Moore had a strong day, winning the 300 Meter Hurdles and placing third in the 100 Meter Dash. Other Greeneville event winners were Tai Edmonds in the 110 Meter High Hurdles and J.J. Durbin in the Discus.
Olivia McClintock was the top scorer for the Lady Devils with second place finishes in the 100 Meter Dash and the 200 Meter Dash. Abby Lane placed fourth in both throwing events.
The Devils placed third in the eight team competition while the Lady Devils finished seventh.