KNOXVILLE — Quarterback Drew Gregg threw for 93 yards and a touchdown while running for 54 yards and two more scores to lead the Greeneville Greene Devils to a 42-0 non-region win at Austin-East on Friday night.
Greeneville, now 2-2, travels to Tennessee High for another non-region game next Friday.
Isaac Brown put Greeneville on the board with a 4-yard TD run at the 5:37 mark of the first quarter.
Gregg then scored on a 2-yard run with 52 seconds left in the first and a 12-yard run at the 10:21 mark of the second as Greeneville built a 21-0 lead.
A 3-yard TD run by Mason Gudger at the 5:07 mark of the second and a 35-yard TD pass from Gregg to Jaden Stevenson with 3:29 left in the quarter pushed the Greene Devils to a 35-0 halftime lead.
Brady Quillen scored Greeneville’s final touchdown on a 6-yard run with 30 seconds to play in the third quarter. Quinton Brandon kicked his fourth PAT to make it 42-0.
Brown finished with 46 yards rushing on seven carries, while Gudger tallied 41 yards on seven carries. Gudger also had a conversion run.
Gregg completed 4 of 6 passes. Izaiah Hall relieved him at quarterback and completed 2 of 4 passes for 56 yards.
Stevenson caught three passes for 55 yards, Nick Iezzi had two catches for 43 yards and Jayquan Price had a 41-yard catch.
Greeneville’s defense, which had given up 80 points in losses to Daniel Boone and Science Hill, held Austin-East to just 17 yards offense.
Johnson County 34 West Greene 13
MOUNTAIN CITY — Dalton Brown ran for 143 yards and four touchdowns as Johnson County improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in Region 1-3A.
Johnson County led 34-0 before West Greene got on the board late in the third quarter. With 2:05 to play in the quarter, Allen Vaughn scored from a yard out to make it 34-6.
West Greene recovered the ensuing onside kick, but the ensuing drive was derailed by a holding penalty and the Buffs turned the ball over on downs.
West Greene was flagged 10 times on the night.
At the 5:25 mark of the fourth quarter, a 24-yard TD pass from Vaughn and a PAT from Blair Shelton pulled West Greene within 34-13.
West Greene, now 0-4 and 0-2, travels to Cosby next Friday. Johnson County will host Hampton.