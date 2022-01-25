KINGSPORT — Postseason pressure hasn’t bothered the Greeneville Middle School boys yet.
The Greene Devils cruised to a 55-39 win over Liberty Bell in Monday’s TMSAA East Tennessee Area 1-3A semifinal at John Sevier Middle School.
Trey Thompson dropped in 26 points for the Greene Devils (15-1), 12 in the first quarter. Thompson buried two 3-pointers before finishing an and-one in the first half, and he added seven points in the third quarter.
Zaydyn Anderson scored eight of his 10 points in the third quarter, including a triple and a three-point play.
Bishop Merriweather scored eight points, including his second-quarter and-one. William Woolsey and Maddox Bishop each hit from 3-point range, while Yordan Gomez-Mills had a three-point play. Cole Franklin and Remi Vital both scored two.
Greeneville will play in the TMSAA East Tennessee Area 1-3A championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday at John Sevier Middle. The Greene Devils have also advanced to the Sectional tournament, which begins Saturday at Powell Middle School in Knoxville.