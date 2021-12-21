JONESBOROUGH — Trey Thompson and the Greeneville Middle School boys didn’t need long to impose their will Tuesday.
With a 54-28 win over John Sevier, the Greene Devils advanced to Thursday’s Jonesborough Christmas tournament championship game.
Thompson hit seven field goals in the first quarter, including an and-one and a 3-pointer, before finishing with 20 points. Maddox Bishop hit an early 3-pointer and scored 11 points, while Bishop Merriweather scored 10.
Merriweather hit three field goals in the second quarter, before Bishop added three of his own in the third.
Zaydyn Anderson and Jordan Gomez-Mills both scored four points, Cole Smith three and Braylen Kidwell two.
The GMS boys opened the Jonesborough Christmas tournament Saturday with a 50-20 win over Happy Valley.
Thompson scored nine first-quarter points and finished with 20 to lead the Greene Devils. Anderson scored seven of his nine points in the opening frame.
Parker Quillen and Merriweather both scored six points, Bishop had four, Gomez-Mills three and William Woolsey two. Quillen hit twice from 3-point range, while Anderson and Gomez-Mills each hit one triple.
The Greene Devils face T.A. Dugger for the tournament title on Thursday.
GIRLS South Greene In Final
JONESBOROUGH — The South Greene Lady Rebels got eight points each from Kortnei Bailey and Natalie Foshie, and seven from Reagan Arrowood en route to a 35-13 win over Jonesborough in the semifinals of the Texas Roadhouse Holiday Classic.
South Greene led 12-5 after one quarter, 19-8 at halftime and 29-10 after three.
Paisley Brobeck added five points for the Lady Rebels, while Nevaeh Davis finished with four and Clarissa Davis chipped in three.
In the quarterfinals, South Greene defeated Sullivan Heights 47-25.
Bailey scored 10 points for the Lady Rebels, who trailed 9-8 after one quarter, led 28-17 at halftime and outscored Sullivan Heights 14-0 in the third to make it 42-17.
Foshie finished with eight points for South Greene, Samantha Birdwell had seven, Arrowood and Macy Roberts each had six, and Madison Darnell had five.
In the play-in round, South Greene defeated Lamar 44-13. The Lady Rebels led 13-4 after one quarter and 27-9 at halftime. Bailey scored 12 points for South Greene, while Brobeck finished with nine.