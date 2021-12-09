Trey Thompson carried the Greeneville Middle School boys basketball team past one of its toughest tests.
Thompson scored 20 points, leading the Greene Devils over Liberty Bell 32-18 on Wednesday night.
After scoring seven first-quarter points, including a 3-pointer, Thompson helped Greeneville pull away with all three of the Devils’ fourth-quarter field goals.
Zaydyn Anderson hit a third-quarter triple and had a three-point play to finish with eight points. Maddox Bishop and Bishop Merriweather each scored two.