The Greeneville Middle School and South Greene Middle School girls will meet for a tournament championship Thursday night.
The Lady Devils advanced to the BP Sports Matrix Christmas Tournament title game with a 39-15 win over West Greene on Tuesday night.
Leading 16-6 after one quarter, Greeneville pitched a second-quarter shutout to build a 29-6 halftime lead, which grew to 37-15 after three.
Matea Gray had already hit double figures in the first quarter, where she hit four field goals including a 3-pointer. She finished with 16 points to lead Greeneville.
Jordan Swatzell and Kyleigh Crawford, who each hit two 3-pointers, scored eight and six points respectively. Julia Woolsey scored four, Allison Hayes hit a 3-pointer and Emma Shelton had two.
Alexis Cutshall buried two 3-pointers in the first quarter and led West Greene with her six points. Nevaeh Fillers scored four, Joie Shipley three and Aleea Aiken two.
Greeneville and South Greene play for the tournament championship Thursday night at the Eastview Rec Center. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.
SOUTH GREENE 48 CHUCKEY-DOAK JV 27
Kortnei Bailey pumped in 18 points and Paisley Brobeck added 10 as South Greene earned a berth into the title game.
South Greene jumped to a 16-4 lead after one quarter, led 31-10 at halftime and 41-21 after three.
Isabelle Karriker led Chuckey-Doak with eight points.
GREENEVILLE 32 JOHNSON COUNTY 11
Jordan Swatzell hit two 3-pointers and led Greeneville with 13 points as the Lady Devils opened the tourney with a win over Johnson county.
Matea Gray added seven followed by Allison Hayes with four and Kyleigh Crawford with three. Riley Welch and Emma Light both scored two, and Julia Woolsey had one.
Greeneville led 11-0 after one quarter, 16-2 at the half and 24-4 after three.