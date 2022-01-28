KINGSPORT — The one team to defeat Greeneville Middle School this season faced the Greene Devils again for the TMSAA East Tennessee Area 1-3A championship.
Greeneville clearly learned its lesson. With a 46-34 win over Ross Robinson on Thursday, the Greene Devils clinched the Area 1 championship and a first-round bye in the sectional tournament.
Trey Thompson, the Area 1 tournament’s Most Valuable Player, scored 10 points in the second half and led Greeneville (16-1) with 14. Three of his five field goals came in the third quarter.
Yordan Gomez-Mills buried his second 3-pointer and hit two more baskets in the fourth quarter, finishing with 10 points.
Cole Franklin hit two 3s and finished with eight points, five in the fourth quarter. Zaydyn Anderson added seven, including his third-quarter triple, while Maddox Bishop had four and Bishop Merriweather had two.
Anderson also earned All-Tournament honors.
The Greene Devils now turn their attention to the TMSAA Class 3A Section 1 Tournament, which begins Saturday at Powell Middle School. Greeneville takes on the West Valley/Sevierville winner in the quarterfinals at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.