The Greeneville Morning Rotary Club welcomes new officer Todd Estep as President of the Club. Estep is the newest member of the club and has been very active since joining in November of 2019, a release says.
Todd Estep has served as Assistant Public Defender of Greeneville/Greene County and the Third Judicial District, since 2014. As a Public Defender, Estep’s practice is devoted solely to representing indigent clients in Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, and Hancock Counties.
Estep is a graduate of the National Defense Trial College, the Appalachian School of Law, East Tennessee State University and served his country as an infantry squad leader in the United States Marine Corps.
Estep also volunteers as a member of the Greene County Honor Guard, providing Military Honors for Veteran’s burials throughout our region. An East Tennessee native, Estep is married to Cari Estep, a licensed marriage and family therapist. The Esteps live in Greene County and have three young children.
Estep’s goals for the club are to help the club navigate the issues we all face during the current pandemic and minimize its effect on how the club supports our community. He would like to see the Greeneville Morning Rotary Club grow so the club may increase its impact in Greene County.
Since the Corona Virus Pandemic, the club has been meeting virtually every Wednesday morning at 7:30 a.m. If you are interested in joining in on one of the meetings, please contact Tisha Harrison, 423-329-8634.
Longtime member Tisha Harrison has added treasurer to her secretarial duties for the club.
Harrison is married to retired Greene County Schools teacher, coach and principal Dr. Tim Harrison. They have two children and four grandchildren.
Harrison is currently the Director of Special Projects for the Office of Administration at East Tennessee State University. Her current main project is serving the school as a Contact Tracer for the COVID-19 team for ETSU.
She has served Greeneville and Greene County as a past Main Street: Greeneville Executive Director and with the Greene County Partnership as the Executive Vice President for ten years. Harrison has served in several offices for the Greeneville Morning Rotary Club, one special position is being in charge of the Wal-Mart Christmas Shopping Experience for 30-35 students from our area. Without this shopping time, those students might not have the same exciting, happy Christmas, the release says.
The club will continue with the Wal-Mart Christmas Shopping Experience this year but the event may have a different look, as taking a child shopping may be a virtual experience instead of in-person. As always, if you are interested in assisting or donating to this project the club will be most happy to speak with you.
Members of the Greeneville Morning Rotary Club include Dr. Tom Brown, Jonathan Cave, Kim Cave, Penny Davis, Todd Estep, Peggy Fox, Sammy Fox, John Freshour, Tisha Harrison, Tim Landeck and Chris O’dell. Outgoing offices of 2019 are Past President of the Greeneville Morning Rotary Club, Tim Landeck with Greeneville Iron and Paper, and Jonathan Cave, of the Cave Law Firm, served as treasurer.
To learn more about the Greeneville Morning Rotary Club, visit contact Todd Estep 423-638-2456 or Tisha Harrison 423-329-8634.