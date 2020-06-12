ELIZABETHTON – For a bunch that’s worked out together just three times this summer, the Greeneville High School baseball team looked pretty darn strong in its East Tennessee High School Baseball League opener at the Elizabethton Twins stadium on Thursday night.
Seven Greeneville pitchers struck out 15 and center fielder Nick Iezzi went 3-for-3 with a double, two triples and three RBI in a 5-2 win over Sullivan North.
“What we love about this is this is team baseball,” said Greeneville coach Andy Collins, whose team is playing as the Demons in the 28-team summer league. “I know everybody is going to go play their individual stuff (with travel teams) this summer, but this is our school team. It was good to get everybody in the game.
“I think this group is special. I think it’s important to have these chances to get better for the spring next year.”
Greeneville catcher Avery Collins, who plays summer showcase ball with a team in Georgia, agreed.
“It’s definitely good to be back with the guys I’m going to play with all next spring,” he said. “High school ball is more of a team game than when you go down to Georgia to play. It’s nice to play with guys who care about you, care about the team.”
Collins caught the first five innings and was impressed by Greeneville’s arms.
“The pitchers did good,” he said. “Just getting back into it and being able to locate their pitches like they did was good to see. Just knowing that they probably have been able to throw while we were out on quarantine and stuff was good to see.”
Right-hander Ayden Cheney drew the start on the mound and struck out all three batters he faced in the first inning, including two looking.
Left-hander Walker Townsley pitched the second inning, retiring Sullivan North in order with one strikeout.
Right-handers Will Hurley and Hunter Richardson were perfect in the third and fourth, striking out all six batters they faced.
Greeneville took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Trey Massengill led off with a walk and scored on a triple to right field by Nick Iezzi.
In the third inning, Iezzi reached on a hustle double to center field, took third on a wild pitch and scored on an error.
Greeneville right-hander Austin McBurnett gave up a run in the top of the fifth on two walks and a base hit that pulled Sullivan North within 2-1, but he also struck out two in his inning of work.
In the bottom of the fifth, Townsley and Massengill reached on back-to-back singles before Iezzi one-hopped the wall down the right-field line for a two-run triple that gave Greeneville a 4-1 lead.
Iezzi scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Cheney to make it 5-1.
“Every day, I just try to relax at the plate, play my game, play as a team and have fun,” said Iezzi, who batted .421 (8-for-19) with a double, triple, home run, three walks, a team-best five RBI and a team-best six runs scored in six games Greeneville got to play in the spring. “This is awesome. I love getting out here with the guys, tossing the ball around, hitting a few balls. It’s always fun.
“If we keep working, we’ll be solid all around in the spring. We just gotta come in every day ready to go.”
Greeneville left-hander Parker Shipley gave up a run on two hits that pulled Sullivan North within 5-2 in the sixth, but he also struck out three in his inning of work.
Right-hander Colton Richards closed the game on the mound for Greeneville, sitting down Sullivan North in order in the seventh.
Greeneville will continue its 12-game summer league schedule against Hampton at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Johnson City Cardinals stadium.
“If you’re talking 12-15 games (with playoffs) this summer, I think it’s more important for our pitching than anything. It’s a chance to get out here and see what we have on the mound,” Andy Collins said. “I told the guys, ‘Tonight was good. I expect even better.’ Pitching is where it’s going to be in winning a state championship in the spring.”