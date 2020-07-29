Rising Greeneville seniors Ayden Cheney, Nick Iezzi, Trey Massengill and Hunter Richards have been named East Tennessee High School Baseball League all-stars.
Cheney, an outfielder/pitcher, has been named the East Division’s hitter of the year and most valuable player. He batted a team-best .571 (16-for-28) with a team-best four doubles and a division-best 13 RBI. He also had two triples.
Iezzi, an outfielder, batted .429 (9-for-21) with three doubles, a team-best three triples and nine RBI.
Massengill, an infielder, batted .433 (13-for-30) with two doubles, an RBI and a team-best 11 runs scored.
Richards, a right-handed pitcher, was 1-1 with a 2.25 earned run average in four starts for Greeneville. in 9 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, five runs (three earned), walked nine and struck out 12.
Each player will be recognized during the World Series games between Tennessee High and Sevier County on Thursday at the Johnson City Cardinals stadium.