CLINTON — My! How these Greeneville Greene Devils have grown.
Top to bottom, the young Devils took a huge step in their maturation with a dramatic 28-24 come-from-behind win at Anderson County in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs on Friday night.
“I told you early on that these kids were young, but they were going to battle and keep on playing,” said Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen. “I knew we were going to have a good football team down the road. A lot of people didn’t believe that. But we kept on doing what I know is right, the stuff that Coach (Caine) Ballard built this program on, and it’s paid off.
“Just a lot of hard work. These kids have done everything I’ve asked them to do.”
The Greene Devils pulled off their third straight playoff win at Anderson County and fourth straight playoff win overall over the Mavericks with an 11-play, 80-yard scoring drive late in the fourth quarter.
On second-and-goal from the Anderson County 15-yard line with 27 seconds to play, Greeneville sophomore quarterback Brady Quillen hit sophomore receiver Adjatay Dabbs with a pass at the goal line, and Dabbs fell backward into the end zone for the game’s final touchdown.
Cooper Graham’s PAT pushed Greeneville to the final margin of 28-24.
“My quarterback, he knows me. I’ve been playing with him ever since the sixth grade,” said Dabbs, who had four catches for 115 yards and two TDS. “He knows if he throws the ball to me I can make a play on it.
“I wasn’t really expecting the ball on that play, but when it went into the air, I had to make the play. I knew I was close to the end zone, so I just tried to put the ball back over my head across the goal line and hoped to God I could get in.”
Dabbs didn’t play much in the second half due to a sore ankle, but he answered when the Greene Devils needed it most.
“He wasn’t moving around good, but he came to me and said, ‘Coach, we’re going to win this. I’ve got your back,’” Spradlen said. “Brady just put it out there and he goes up and makes a big-time play.”
Said Quillen, “It was crazy. Adjatay went to Coach Spradlen and told him he wanted the ball. And when he came in, I knew that’s who I was going to throw it to.”
The score whipped the Greeneville stands into a frenzy, while many fans on the home side headed for the parking lot.
Greeneville advances to next Friday’s quarterfinal at defending state champion Elizabethton, which defeated the Greene Devils during the regular season.
The Mavericks, meanwhile, are left with another heartbreaker at the hands of the Greene Devils.
“It’s going to be the state championship in the third round at Elizabethton,” Spradlen said. “We had to play a really tough team in Anderson County here and now we have to take another step up that ladder at Elizabethton.
“This is what high school football is all about. Two tough northeast Tennessee football teams playing. It’s going to be a battle.”
Friday’s first half was marred by dropped passes, penalties and missed opportunities by both teams as the only score came on a 38-yard field goal by Daniel Bethel at the 2:44 mark of the first quarter.
The two teams got untracked in the third quarter, swapping four touchdowns.
Gavin Noe gave Anderson County a 10-0 lead with a 1-yard TD run at the 8:42 mark of the period.
On Greeneville’s first play from of the ensuing possession, Quillen hit Dabbs with a pass that went for 80 yards and pulled Greeneville within 10-7 at the 8:29 mark of the quarter.
Anderson County quarterback Walker Martinez and receiver Zach Shannon answered with a 38-yard TD pass that pushed the Mavericks to a 17-7 lead with 4:20 left in the third.
With 2:07 to play in the quarter, Greeneville receiver Jaden Stevenson took a pitch on a reverse and scored from 47 yards out to pull the Greene Devils within 17-14,
Greeneville grabbed a 21-17 lead at the 8:37 mark of the fourth when Mason Gudger scored on a 3-yard run.
Anderson County went ahead 24-21 when Martinez hit Garrison Terry with a 15-yard TD pass.
Quillen completed 11 of 28 passes for 248 yards and two TDs with one interception, while Gudger ran for 78 yards and a TD on 19 carries.
Greeneville receiver Jakobi Gillespie had three catches for 104 yards, including a 27-yard grab that put Greeneville at the 9-yard line on its game-winning drive in the fourth.