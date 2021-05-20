So, this guy Dan perches himself on the steps of Greeneville’s softball press box at Hardin Park on Wednesday and proceeds to talk about his love of NASCAR, running the scoreboard at Elizabethton games and how good Elizabethton pitcher Madison Pritchard is with “about 250 strikeouts this season.”
Now ol' Dan's a nice guy, and he was just being a fan supporting his team. But by the end of the Region 1-2A championship game, the Lady Devils had him eating his words as they peppered the hard-throwing Pritchard with eight hits, including two home runs, and struck out just three times.
And had it not been for three Greeneville errors leading to four unearned Elizabethton runs, the Lady Devils would have beaten Pritchard. Instead, though, the Lady Cyclones and Dan sweated out a 6-5 win.
“This was a tough game. It was a good game. The girls played well,” said Greeneville coach Jenna Restivo. “There were a couple mistakes, but that can be expected in this game. It was a high-pressure game. Probably the most high-pressured game most of them had ever been in in their lives. I’m just proud of the way we battled through it.”
Greeneville, now 26-13-1, will play a sectional game at Union County at 6:30 p.m. Friday with the winner advancing to the state tournament in Murfreesboro next week.
“Did I want to win a region championship? Sure. But at the end of the day, we still have another game to play. We still have another opportunity to get to state,” Restivo said. “That’s what matters most. That’s the ultimate goal.
“We just need to refocus, wipe this game out and come back stronger on Friday.”
Trailing 6-0, Greeneville started solving Pritchard in the bottom of the fourth inning.
With one out, Lydia Darnell produced Greeneville’s first hit with a single to center and Ashlyn Rachon followed with a two-run home run to left field to pull the Lady Devils within 6-2.
With one out in the Greeneville fifth, Ansley Collins hit a solo homer off the scoreboard in center field to make it 6-3.
Ella Moore followed with a single up the middle and scored from first on a double to right by Darnell to pull the Lady Devils within 6-4.
Greeneville made it 6-5 with an unearned run in the sixth. Leah Phillips reached on an error, took second on a bunt by Madison Carpenter and scored on a two-out double to right by Collins.
Elizabethton shortstop Ember Jensen then made a nice play on a hard ground ball by Moore to end the inning, and Pritchard sat down the Lady Devils in order on three popups in the seventh to end it.
Elizabethton grabbed a 3-0 lead in the third on a three-run double by Pritchard. The second runner who scored reached on an error, giving the Lady Cyclones their first unearned run.
Elizabethton scored three unearned runs in the fourth.
With one out and a runner on first, Emma O’Quinn reached on an error to put Lady Cyclones on first and second.
Ingram hit into a fielder’s choice for what should have been the third out of the inning before Maddie O’Quinn smacked a two-run double to center to give Elizabethton a 5-0 lead.
Jensen then walked and Pritchard lifted a fly ball to left that was dropped, allowing Maddie O’Quinn to score from second to put the Lady Cyclones ahead 6-0.
In addition to Greeneville’s eight hits, Pritchard walked three.
Greeneville’s Kaley Bradley also went the distance in the circle. She gave up six hits, walked three, hit a batter and struck out three.