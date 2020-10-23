Carson Quillen ran for two touchdowns, threw for another and returned a kickoff for another as Greeneville Middle School defeated Carter 48-0 in middle school football.
Quillen finished with 65 yards rushing on three carries and completed his only pass to Jehrvis Moore for a 55-yard TD.
Joniel Del Valle had a 56-yard TD run and Brayden Weems ran for 55 yards and a TD on two carries.
Drew Armbrister returned an interception 25 yards for a TD, and Ronan Johnson had an interception.
Elijah Dabney and John Ridinger each had three tackles to lead Greeneville's defense.