Greeneville and Chuckey-Doak faced off in a pair of conference bowling matches at Olympia Lanes on Wednesday afternoon.
The boys match saw the Greene Devils jump out to an 8-0 lead behind Alex Litchfield’s 247 and Grant Litchfield’s 157. The Black Knights were paced by Eli Garber’s 108.
In the Bakers game portion, Greeneville would take three out of five from Chuckey-Doak and stake claim to a 19-4 win.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Devils would quickly cruise to a 7-1 advantage as Kaylee Wallin topped out with a 195 and Ariana Powell a 86. The top scorer for Chuckey-Doak was Nora Scott with a 90.
Greeneville would continue to push toward the finish by sweeping all five Baker games from Chuckey-Doak and taking a 22-1 win.
Greeneville improves to 1-2, while Chuckey Doak is 0-1. The Greene Devils travel to Kingsport on Monday to face off with Dobyns-Bennett at 4:99.